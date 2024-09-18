Priyanka Chopra thanks Anushka Sharma for this special gift, shares photo on Instagram

Check out what did Anushka Sharma gift Priyanka Chopra, that she still treasures. The two actresses were seen together in Dil Dhadakne Do.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is currently shooting for the second season of her streaming show Citadel, received a special gift from Anushka Sharma. The Dostana actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram on Wednesday, and shared a picture of herself donning a Chacha Chaudhary t-shirt gifted to her by her Dil Dhadakne Do co-star.

She wrote on the picture, "Still love my @chachachaudhary_official t-shirt. Thx @anushkasharma." Chacha Chaudhary is an Indian comic book series. The titular character is a middle class Indian, frail but an extremely intelligent elder. The word chacha means uncle in Hindi, while Chaudhary is a term used for landlords. A common saying about him is that Chacha Chaudhary's brain runs faster than a computer, which is a testament to his unparalleled wisdom and wits.





Recently, Priyanka shared her nostalgic moments on her husband singer Nick Jonas' birthday as he performed in London, United Kingdom. The actress shared some pictures with Nick and their daughter as she enjoyed one of her best nights at the same venue, where she was crowned Miss World in 2000.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is shooting for the second season of the Richard Madden-starrer Citadel helmed by Joe Russo and Anthony Russo of Russo brothers. Citadel is an American spy action television series created by Josh Appelbaum, Bryan Oh, and David Weil for Prime Video, with the Russo brothers acting as executive producers. In the show Richard Madden essays the role of Mason Kane, and Priyanka plays Nadia Sinh. As per the show's narrative, Kane, a spy for Citadel, discovers a new organisation, Manticore, led by Dahlia (Lesley Manville), leading to a bad accident. Eight years later, he's living quietly as Kyle Conroy, with his memory wiped, until an old colleague (played by Stanley Tucci) needs his help. (With inputs from IANS)



READ | This film was made in Rs 80 crore, actress scolded star kid while filming intimate scene; movie flopped, earned just...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.