Priyanka Chopra talks about daughter Malti Marie's love for Indian culture: 'She wears ghaghra choli, calls herself...'

Priyanka Chopra also shared how her American singer-husband Nick Jonas and his family loves to celebrate Indian festivals. She recalled how Nick once took her in his plane over the clouds to see the moon and break their fast on Karva Chauth.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was the first guest in the fourth season of The Great Indian Kapil Show, whose first episode was out on December 20 on Netflix. The National Award-winning actress, who has shifted her base to the United States after marrying the American singer Nick Jonas, had flown to India specifically to shoot for Kapil Sharma's comedy talk show.

In the episode, the Fashion actress talked about daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas' love for Indian culture. Priyanka said, "Malti travels with me to India and has seen a lot of places; from Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Ayodhya, she has travelled to a lot of places. I am trying to help her know more about the Indian culture, traditions and values. Whenever she wears Ghagra Choli, she calls herself an Indian princess. She loves her bindi, bangles, and accessories." To this, Navjot Singh Sidhu added, "A queen’s daughter will obviously call herself a princess."

PeeCee also shared how Nick and his family loves to celebrate Indian festivals. She recalled how Nick once took her in his plane over the clouds to see the moon and break their fast on Karva Chauth. "Apne plane mein clouds ke upar leke gaye aur humne chaand dekh ke vrat toda (He took me above the clouds in a plane, and we broke our fast after seeing the moon)." She also mentioned how her mother in-law sends her sargi every year on Karwa Chauth.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is all set to make her comeback to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli's upcoming epic action adventure Varanasi, which also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the leading roles. The much-awaited film, whose first look was released at a grand event in Hyderabad last month, is being filmed for IMAX and will be released in cinemas worldwide in 2027. With a budget of around Rs 1,300 crore, Varanasi will be one of the most expensive Indian films.

READ | Dhurandhar scripts HISTORY as Ranveer Singh film beats Pushpa 2, Chhaava, Baahubali 2 Animal, Jawan; becomes highest grossing Hindi movie in third weekend