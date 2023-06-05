'Queen watching queen:' Priyanka Chopra takes mom Madhu Chopra to Beyonce concert; hangs out with Jay Z, Salma Hayek

Priyanka Chopra and Madhu Chopra at Beyonce's concert

Priyanka Chopra recently had a ladies night out with mom Madhu Chopra as the two attended a Beyonce concert in the US and rubbed shoulders with the who is who of Hollywood. In pictures Priyanka shared on Instagram over the weekend, Madhu can be seen hanging out with Jay Z and Salma Hayek, and then joining Priyanka at the concert.

On Sunday morning, Priyanka shared two pictures of Madhu with Jay Z and Salma from the concert on Instagram Stories. Hours later on Sunday night, she shared more pictures from the evening in the form of a carousel post, where she revealed that both of them had attended a concert of Beyonce’s ongoing Renaissance World Tour.

The pictures show Priyanka, dressed in a thigh-high slit dress, pose with Madhu and friend Tamanna Dutt at the concert. Other pics show her with Anisha Tee Gibbs and Madhu getting a kiss from Salma Hayek. There are also visuals of the concert, along with a glimpse of Beyonce on stage. Reacting to it, one fan wrote, “Omg, queen watching queen.” Another said, “So happy to see you spend quality time with your mom.”

Sharing the pictures, Priyanka wrote a long caption that opened with a quote of Beyonce: “I dream it, I work hard. I grind 'til I own it, I twirl on them haters.” The actress then added, “Damn! What a woman and what a night. With my main girls @tam2cul @drmadhuakhourichopra. So glad you could finally see it @neeshnation.”

Priyanka later thanked Beyonce and Jay Z for their hospitality and husband Nick Jonas for the concert. “Thank you #JayZ and Queen @beyonce for the incredible hospitality. Thank you @nickjonas for the most memorable night! Love u baby.” She added.