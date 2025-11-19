FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Priyanka Chopra stuns in breezy white linen co-ord set: Effortless style meets comfort; See pics

Assam Board Exams 2026 class 10, 12 Datesheet: SEBA HSLC, HS exam dates announced; Check details at ahsec.assam.gov.in

Anmol Bishnoi brought back to India: FIRST IMAGE of Baba Siddique, Sidhu Moosewala murder accused out as NIA arrests him

Who is ex-IPS Anand Mishra? BJP candidate who won from Buxar in Bihar election 20205, cracked UPSC exam with AIR..., was earlier in this party

Good News for Train Passengers: You could now get food from McDonald’s, KFC, Haldiram's at THESE railway stations

Australia: 8 month-pregnant Indian techie, out on walk, killed after BMW crash in Sydney

VIRAL! Hardik Pandya plants kisses on girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, lifts her in his arms in new photos: 'My big...'

Who was Jamal Khashoggi? Why does his widow demand apology from Saudi Arabia crown prince? How is it related to Donald Trump?

BJP makes BIG decision, Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Sinha to remain Bihar Deputy CMs; Will Nitish Kumar return as CM? Oath ceremony likely to be on...

IND vs SA: Team India rope in THIS ambidextrous spinner to tackle South Africa spin threat ahead of 2nd test in Guwahati, he is from..., age is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Priyanka Chopra stuns in breezy white linen co-ord set: Effortless style meets comfort; See pics

Priyanka Chopra stuns in breezy white linen co-ord set; See pics

Assam Board Exams 2026 class 10, 12 Datesheet: SEBA HSLC, HS exam dates announced; Check details at ahsec.assam.gov.in

Assam Board Exams 2026 class 10, 12 Datesheet: SEBA HSLC, HS exam dates announce

Anmol Bishnoi brought back to India: FIRST IMAGE of Baba Siddique, Sidhu Moosewala murder accused out as NIA arrests him

Baba Siddique, Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Anmol Bishnoi lands in Delhi, FIRS

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha to Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli: Unique baby names of Bollywood celebrities and their meaning

Unique baby names of Bollywood celebrities and their meaning

This is India's most expensive market, where shop rent starts from Rs 22000 per sq ft, Not Mumbai, Bengaluru, Gurugram, it is located in...

This is India's most expensive market, where shop rent starts from Rs 22000...

Rishab Shetty's Kantara vs Yash's KGF vs Allu Arjun's Pushpa vs Prabhas' Baahubali: Which is the most profitable South Indian franchise?

Which is the most profitable South Indian franchise?

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Priyanka Chopra stuns in breezy white linen co-ord set: Effortless style meets comfort; See pics

Priyanka Chopra looks stylish and comfortable in a white linen crop top and loose pants set. Her natural makeup and minimal accessories make the outfit perfect for warm weather and casual occasions.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Nov 19, 2025, 02:37 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Priyanka Chopra stuns in breezy white linen co-ord set: Effortless style meets comfort; See pics
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Priyanka Chopra once again proves why she is a style icon with her fresh, breezy, and effortlessly chic white linen outfit. Priyanka is well-known for striking a balance between style and comfort, and her most recent ensemble is ideal for warm weather, informal get-togethers, or even a vacation. This ensemble demonstrates how well-chosen and styled basic pieces can make a strong fashion statement. The star fabric here is linen, which is renowned for its relaxed feel and breathability, giving her a laid-back yet elegant look.

What she wore:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Priyanka wears a white sleeveless crop top with a high neck, paired perfectly with loose-fitting, flowy white linen pants. She has a casual yet stylish look thanks to the simple design of the top and the loose fit of the pants. She can stay cool and light fabric, and the all-white style gives her a timeless, clean, and crisp appearance. The drawstring waist of the pants adds a sporty and cosy element that permits mobility without sacrificing style. When combined, these pieces create the ideal harmony between stylish elegance and easy comfort. 

Priyanka accessorises her simple ensemble with a stylish pair of sunglasses that shield her eyes from the sun and add a hint of glitz. Her cosy white shoes go well with the overall softness of her ensemble. Her natural hairstyle, which falls loosely over her shoulders, adds to the laid-back atmosphere. Her natural appearance and minimal makeup further emphasise how this ensemble is all about embracing comfort and natural beauty. This design is a great illustration of "less is more," where the most powerful statement is made by simplicity.

Why does this look work: 

This outfit is perfect for anyone looking for a stylish yet comfortable summer outfit. The all-white outfit adds sophistication and freshness, and the breathable linen fabric keeps the wearer cool. Priyanka's style demonstrates that you don't always need elaborate designs or eye-catching accessories to stand out; sometimes, confidence and simplicity work best. 

Also read: What is PM Modi's new style statement? Sports bold, luxury timepiece priced at Rs 60,000, it features sapphire crystals, its unique element is...

Priyanka Chopra’s white linen outfit shows how easy it is to look stylish while staying comfortable. This look is ideal for warm weather and informal events thanks to her selection of basic, breathable fabrics and a few accessories. It serves as a wonderful reminder that simplicity and self-assurance can produce a stunning and classic look.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Priyanka Chopra stuns in breezy white linen co-ord set: Effortless style meets comfort; See pics
Priyanka Chopra stuns in breezy white linen co-ord set; See pics
Assam Board Exams 2026 class 10, 12 Datesheet: SEBA HSLC, HS exam dates announced; Check details at ahsec.assam.gov.in
Assam Board Exams 2026 class 10, 12 Datesheet: SEBA HSLC, HS exam dates announce
Anmol Bishnoi brought back to India: FIRST IMAGE of Baba Siddique, Sidhu Moosewala murder accused out as NIA arrests him
Baba Siddique, Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Anmol Bishnoi lands in Delhi, FIRS
Who is ex-IPS Anand Mishra? BJP candidate who won from Buxar in Bihar election 20205, cracked UPSC exam with AIR..., was earlier in this party
Who is ex-IPS Anand Mishra? BJP candidate who won from Buxar in Bihar election
Good News for Train Passengers: You could now get food from McDonald’s, KFC, Haldiram's at THESE railway stations
Big Food Brands McDonald’s, KFC, Haldiram's may soon open at Railway Stations
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha to Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli: Unique baby names of Bollywood celebrities and their meaning
Unique baby names of Bollywood celebrities and their meaning
This is India's most expensive market, where shop rent starts from Rs 22000 per sq ft, Not Mumbai, Bengaluru, Gurugram, it is located in...
This is India's most expensive market, where shop rent starts from Rs 22000...
Rishab Shetty's Kantara vs Yash's KGF vs Allu Arjun's Pushpa vs Prabhas' Baahubali: Which is the most profitable South Indian franchise?
Which is the most profitable South Indian franchise?
Meet Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar: Know his educational qualifications, political journey
Meet Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's media-shy son Nishant Kumar
Dhurandhar star cast fees revealed: Ranveer Singh charged whopping salary of Rs 50 crore, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt were just paid...
Dhurandhar star cast fees: Ranveer, Akshaye, Sanjay, Arjun, Madhavan's salary
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE