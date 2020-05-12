Priyanka Chopra steps out of house first time in two months amid lockdown in LA

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been living at her Los Angeles home with Nick Jonas amid the ongoing lockdown. She has been sharing photos and videos while chilling at the house and also had her very own Met Gala too. Moreover, they have two canines - Diana and Gino who are stress busters for both Priyanka and Nick. Now, finally being home for about two months, PeeCee has stepped out of the house for work.

She took to her Instagram page and shared a sun-kissed selfie flaunting her beautiful eyes while hiding the face with a printed mask. She is seen in a yellow outfit and messy hairdo flying on her face. Priyanka captioned the photo stating, "Eyes are never quiet. #FirstDayOutIn2Months Thanks for the masks @avoyermagyan".

Check out the photo below:

Meanwhile, during an interaction with Vogue, Priyanka spoke about self-quarantining, by sharing, "Nick is a Type 1 diabetic, so we felt it was important to go into quarantine almost immediately. I’m so grateful we’re together at this time."

Sharing about her lockdown activities, PeeCee said, "I've also started the piano—I make my husband teach me. I've never played, but I've always wanted to learn an instrument, so I make him give me a half-hour or 45-minute lesson every day."

She added, "I've taken a hip-hop dance class too because I miss dancing!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka has two Netflix original movies in her kitty, one of which is The White Tiger opposite Rajkummar Rao.