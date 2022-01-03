Priyanka Chopra sizzles in orange bikini, cuddles with husband Nick Jonas in New Year photo dump

As they rang in the new year together in the United States, Priyanka Chopra shared a slew of lovely photos with her husband, actor-singer Nick Jonas. Priyanka took to Instagram to provide a behind-the-scenes look at their magical New Year's celebrations. "Photo dump," Priyanka captioned the photos. So grateful for friends, family, and friends. Here’s to celebrating life. #2022 #happynewyear."

Nick kisses Priyanka on the forehead in one of the photographs, and the couple appears to be having a romantic moment. In a flowy dress with a golden neckpiece, the actress looks lovely.

Earlier, Nick posted a photo to his Instagram account in which Priyanka can be seen kissing him. Priyanka appears to be wearing a white strappy dress with her hair groomed precisely in the snap, while Nick is wearing a stylish white shirt.

Sharing the photo, Nick wrote, "My forever New Years kiss."

Nick and Priyanka have had a busy year in 2021. Nick and Priyanka were in the news throughout 2021, from being geographically separated owing to professional commitments to rumours of being split.

Meanwhile, Priyanka recently appeared in ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ alongside Keanu Reeves. Throughout December, the star was quite busy promoting the film. She will soon be featured in ‘Jee Le Zaraa’, alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. Farhan Akhtar will direct the flick.