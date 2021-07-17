Priyanka Chopra sizzles in blue bikini, posts jaw-dropping photo on birthday eve

Priyanka Chopra has treated fans with a bikini pic on her birthday eve.

She can be seen sunbathing with her dog Panda Chopra Jonas.

Priyanka captioned the photo as, ‘Expectation vs reality @pandathepunk’

Taking to the comment sections, fans showered her with love.

One wrote ‘Queen’. ‘Super Hot’ wrote another.

Other dropped fire and heart emoji’s for the actress.

The photo was also liked by Gauhar Khan.

Recently, Many prominent personalities attended the Wimbledon Women's Singles finals between Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova, including actor Priyanka Chopra. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, and Prince William were also in the audience.

Tennis luminaries Martina Navratilova and Billie Jean King were sitting behind Kate and William in the front row. Hollywood icons Tom Cruise and Dame Maggie Smith were also in attendance

For the unversed, Priyanka also released her first book, a memoir titled ‘Unfinished’, in February this year. She wrote about her journey, from her childhood to winning Miss World and finally becoming a movie star.

On the work front, she will be seen in 'Citadel' which is her second project with Amazon Prime Video after announcing the 'Sangeet Project', which she will host with husband Nick Jonas.

