Siddharth Chopra and Priyanka Chopra tied the knot with each in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their family members and close ones on February 7.

Priyanka Chopra's sister-in-law, Neelam Upadhyaya, recently revealed that she is experiencing a skin reaction, possibly caused by the Haldi paste used during her Haldi ceremony. Although she had performed a patch test prior to the event, the combination of Haldi and sun exposure led to burns on her skin.

Neelam also reached out to her followers for suggestions on how to alleviate the discomfort and promote healing. In her recent Instagram story, Neelam, who married to Priyanka’s brother Siddharth Chopra, posted a photo of allergic reaction around her collarbone and wrote, "What on Earth????? I think it’s a reaction of the haldi paste to the sun. Although I did a patch test a few days before the function and everything was okay. Any remedies?".

For the Haldi ceremony, Siddharth and Neelam coordinated their outfits in traditional yellow attire. While Siddharth wore a yellow kurta paired with black sunglasses, Neelam exuded elegance in a strappy blouse, skirt, and dupatta, accented with white accessories. Priyanka Chopra also wore a stunning yellow lehenga.





Siddharth Chopra got engaged to Neelam Upadhyaya on August 26, 2024. The couple exchanged vows in a close-knit daytime ceremony on February 7 in the presence of their family members and close ones. Their week-long wedding celebrations featured a range of events, including a Haldi ceremony, Sangeet, and other joyful festivities.

The newlyweds were first spotted together at Mukesh Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in 2019. Neelam Upadhyaya has worked in a few Tamil and Telugu films. Earlier, Siddharth was set to marry Ishita Kumar in 2019 but then their wedding was called off. In 2014 also, Siddharth was about to tie the knot with Kanika Mathur, but that wedding was also cancelled.