Priyanka Chopra shows off her sexy curves in mustard monokini, drops photos from Dubai

In Dubai, where she enjoyed a relaxing weekend on a yacht, Priyanka Chopra shared some stunning photos of herself. The actor changed into a swimsuit and lounged on the yacht's floor while sipping wine. For the Red Sea International Film Festival, she was in Jeddah.

The first image shows Priyanka resting on the yacht's floor in a yellow bathing suit. She is also seen sitting on the deck with a drink while wearing a pink dress with stripes. Videos of her jet skiing quickly follow, with distant views of several well-known Dubai buildings. She appears in an image from her visit in the city, posing against a vibrant wall while wearing an animal print coordinated set.

Priyanka garnered attention when she showed up to the Red Sea film festival's "Women in Cinema" event on Friday wearing a vivid yellow satin gown. She accessorized it with diamond jewellery and a matching shrug.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary a few days ago. Wishing her husband, Priyanka wrote "Find yourself a guy that reminds you every day that you’re loved. Happy anniversary babe."

Priyanka and Nick got married on December 1, 2018. They are blessed with a daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The couple welcome the baby girl via surrogacy on January 15, 2022.

Love Again and Ending Things are the two movies Priyanka is starring in. She will soon be viewed in Citadel, her first online series. The Russo Brothers-produced program will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. Richard Madden and Priyanka are both featured in the science fiction drama, which is directed by Patrick Morgan. Additionally, she has signed on to star in Farhan Akhtar's Bollywood production Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.