Priyanka Chopra showers love on Mannara Chopra, wishes Bigg Boss 17 contestant with throwback childhood photo

Priyanka Chopra's cousin Mannara is celebrating her birthday inside Bigg Boss 17 house.

On the occasion of Mannara Chopra’s birthday, sister Priyanka Chopra showered love on her and shared a throwback childhood photo. Sharing the photo, she wished the ‘good luck’ to Bigg Boss 17 contestant.

Take a look:

Mannara Chopra, who is inside the Bigg Boss 17 house, is Priyanka Chopra’s cousin. Mannara Chopra recently found herself in the middle of controversies when she was promoting Thiragabadara Saami, after the video of film director Ravi Kumar Chowdary kissing her went viral on social media.

Later, the actress has reacted to the controversy and said that it was not intentional. The director got over excited this is why he kissed her because he likes her work. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared the video with the caption, “@memannara talks about the ongoing controversy where in a viral video the director kisses her !”

Meanwhile, talking about the Bigg Boss 17 contestants, they have already started grabbing attention. In the upcoming episode of Big Boss, Vicky Jain and Neil Bhatt, who are very good friends, will be seen having a verbal spat after Ankita Lokhande got into a fight with Khanzaadi.

In the promo clip, Ankita Lokhande can be seen fighting with Khanzaadi inside the Bigg Boss house. Later, Vicky and Neil can be seen fighting while others trying to calm them. Social media users reacted, one of them wrote, “Ab Khanzaadi ka alag chalu.” The second one said, “tbh no fights seem real in bb17.”