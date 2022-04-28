Priyanka Chopra shares unseen childhood photo with late father, writes ‘daddy’s lil girl’

Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra and her father, Ashok Chopra, were quite close. After a lengthy fight with cancer, Priyanka's father passed away on June 10, 2013. Priyanka often shares late’s photos to keep his memory alive. Priyanka recently shared a childhood photo of herself and her father on Instagram.

In the photo, baby Priyanka can be seen in her father's loving arms. The picture was made even more precious by the duo's innocent smile. Priyanka captioned the photo, "Daddy's lil girl. #justthetwoofus," she added. In honour of her beloved father, Priyanka has a tattoo that reads 'Daddy's lil girl.'

Check out the post here:



On the professional front, Priyanka will next be seen in Farhan Akhtar's film Jee Le Zaraa. Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif will also star in the film. Priyanka Chopra is now working on Ending Things and It's All Coming Back To Me, Citadel in Hollywood. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have named their newborn Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, according to TMZ. However, the couple's side has yet to issue an official statement.

On January 22, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the news on Instagram. Their posts read, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."



Priyanka recently chatted with Lilly Singh about her new book Be a Triangle: How I Went from Being Lost to Getting My Life about being a new parent.



Priyanka had said, "As a new parent right now, I keep thinking about that I will never be imposing my desires, fears, my upbringing on to my child. I have always believed that children come through you not from you. There is no belief like this is my child and I will shape everything. They come through you to find and build their own life. Recognising that really helped me, my parents were very non-judgemental in a certain way."