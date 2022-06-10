Priyanka Chopra shares throwback photo in printed bikini, Ranveer Singh reacts

Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra is a philanthropist, actress, singer, and former beauty pageant winner. She made her Bollywood debut in the early 2000s, and the diva hasn't looked back since. She has appeared in films such as The Sky Is Pink, Mary Kom, Bajirao Mastani, Dil Dhadakne Do, Barfi, Fashion, and many others. She has a large social media following and updates her fans on her personal and working development on a regular basis.

The actress recently took a trip down memory lane by sharing a photo from the year 2000. PeeCee is wearing a bikini, black bangles, and a little black bindi in the photo.

While sharing the photo, Priyanka wrote, "Circa November 2000. Presenting my 18 yr old “smolder”



Ranveer Singh commented on the photo and wrote ‘Bruhhh’ followed by a laughing emoji.

For the unversed, She took the internet by surprise after uploading a photo with Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway and Lisa, a member of the South Korean girl group Blackpink, on her Instagram on the morning of Tuesday, June 7.

Priyanka, Anne, and Lisa attended a press event for Bulgari's Eden The Garden of Wonders in Paris, France, where the brand's high jewellery line was launched. Along with Zendaya, the actress from Spider-Man: No Way Home, the three stars in Bulgari's new 'Unexpected Wonders' campaign.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be making her return to Bollywood with Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, a road trip-based film along the lines of his first directorial Dil Chahta Hai and his sister Zoya Akhtar's blockbuster hit Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif will be the leading ladies along with Priyanka in the film.