Priyanka Chopra shares sunkissed pic, captions it 'feeling adventurous'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Instagram and shared a sunkissed picture of herself. In the image, she was seen donning a cherry lip shine and taking in the sunshine while wearing a earring. Sharing the image, Priyanka wrote, "I'm feeling adventurous."

The actress was most certainly hinting at the pandemic the world is currently fight - the novel coronavirus, which was born in Wuhan, China. While most countries, especially US (which is where Priyanka is residing) has been facing numerous deaths, there is certainy hope and progress towards finding a cure against the virus with each passing day.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been under home quarantine in Los Angeles, California with her husband Nick Jonas and pet dogs Gino and Diana. Priyanka and Nick have often participated in live discusssions with World Health Organization (WHO) members regarding the virus, and donated in the fight against COVID-19.