BOLLYWOOD
Priyanka Chopra shared how she was "inspired' by a guava seller on her way to Vishakhapatnam airport after finishing the Odisha shooting schedule for SSMB29 with Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli.
Global head-turner Priyanka Chopra had a very inspiring day on Wednesday after she met a woman selling guavas on the road. Priyanka took to her Instagram, where she shared a video talking about the incident, where the guava-seller did not want charity. In the clip, Priyanka is heard narrating the entire inspirational story.
She said, "So, I don't do this very often but I was very inspired today. I was driving to Visakhapatnam airport on my way to Mumbai on my way to New York and I saw this woman selling guavas. I love kaccha (raw) guavas so I stopped her and I asked her how much all the guavas are for and she said ‘Rs. 150’ so I gave her Rs 200 and she was trying to give me change and I said 'No, please keep it.'"
Priyanka added, "She obviously sold guavas for a living so she went away for a little while and before the red light changed to green, she came back and she gave me two more guavas. A working woman, she did not want charity. Really moved me."
She also shared the pictures of guavas she bought along with some glimpses from the sets, her drive to the airport and a picture of a signboard which read, "Talamali." For the caption, Priyanka simply wrote: "Lately" along with a heart emoji.
On the work front, Priyanka is busy working on her highly-awaited project, SSMB29. Talking about SSMB29, made under the direction of RRR-fame SS Rajamouli, the project will star Mahesh Babu in the lead. Touted to be a global adventure set across exotic locations, the protagonist Mahesh Babu's role in the film is believed to be inspired by Lord Hanuman.
The reports claim that the ambitious project will be made on a massive budget of Rs 900 - Rs 1,000 crores. The much-awaited drama is expected to be made in two parts. SSMB29 will mark Priyanka's return to Telugu cinema after a long gap of 23 years. She last appeared in P Ravi Shankar's 2002 romantic entertainer Apuroopam.
Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS
