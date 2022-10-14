Search icon
Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of her Karwa Chauth mehendi with husband Nick Jonas's initials

Priyanka Chopra uploaded a shot of her hand today that had mehendi that bore her husband Nick Jonas's initials.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 11:12 AM IST

Priyanka Chopra has repeatedly demonstrated that she is deeply anchored in her Indian culture while being in a different country. She uploaded a shot of her hand today that had mehendi that bore her husband Nick Jonas's initials. She was seen sporting a chooda as well. 

Check out the photo here: 

Priyanka Chopra recently met American Vice President Kamala Harris. While speaking to her, the actress said that they are daughters of India. 

In her opening remarks Priyanka said, "In my home country of India, women have held the highest elected offices. From our first-twice elected Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1966 to our current president Droupadi Murmu." 

"It's so baffling to me, that in this country (US) the great land of so much opportunity, so much revolution- We have not seen that final glass ceiling shattered," she continued. 

Priyanka further drew parallels between her and Harris by adding, "I think we're both daughters of India in a way. You're a proud American-born daughter of an Indian mom, I am an Indian born of two physicians, as parents and a recent immigrant to this country who totally still believes in the wholehearted you know, American dream." 

Meanwhile, Vice President Harris, during her session with Priyanka Chopra at the Democratic National Committee (DMC) Women's Leadership Forum in Washington DC, talked about various issues including reproductive rights, gun violence, pay disparity and equal opportunities. 

READ: Priyanka Chopra mentions 'daughters of India' bond with Kamala Harris; here's what she told US Vice President

Harris reminded top female Democrats of their duty to fight for reproductive rights and how electing two more Democratic Senators in the upcoming midterm US elections is critical to that fight."We have got to do everything we can in the next 39 days to remind people what is at stake in these elections," she said during a panel moderated by the actor. 

(inputs from ANI) 

