Priyanka Chopra leaves fans in awe with her adorable pics from Karwa Chauth with Nick Jonas.

Bollywood actresses like Katrina Kaif, Rakul Preet Singh, Sonakshi Sinha, and others shared a glimpse into their Karwa Chauth celebrations on social media. Priyanka Chopra also left fans in awe with her adorable pics from her ‘filmy’ Karwa Chauth with Nick Jonas.

On Sunday, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram and shared a glimpse into her Karwa Chauth celebrations with Nick Jonas. The actress observed a fast for her husband and celebrated the festival in a pink track suit which she paired with a red chunni. The actress was seen doing a video call to her mother as Nick Jonas fed her water to break her fast.

In the pictures, the actress was seen flaunting her Karwa Chauth glow, reading a letter by Nick Jonas while flaunting her sindoor and her mehandi which had Nick’s initials along with a heart. She captioned the post, “To all those celebrating.. happy karwa chauth and yes I'm filmy.” She added Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai’s film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’s song Chand Chhupa Badal Mein in the background.

Netizens couldn’t stop adoring the couple. One of the comments read, “looks like a scene straight out of DDLJ.” Another commented, “Jiju for the win.” Another user wrote, “I absolutely loved it how Nick has embraced your culture so beautifully.” Another user wrote, “We love this filmy version of yours.” Another wrote, “So cute to see them celebrating Karwa Chauth.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

Priyanka Chopra has an interesting line up of work. The actress will be seen sharing the screen with John Cena and Idris Elba in Heads of State. She will also star in the upcoming film The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers. It also features Karl Urban.

