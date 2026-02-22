Priyanka Chopra shares advice for daughter Malti Marie if she chooses to become an actress: 'Just focus on your craft'

"She's been on set with me since she was one year old," Priyanka Chopra said, adding that their daughter Malti Marie even traveled at six months and joined Nick Jonas on tour. Growing up with parents deeply rooted in film and music, Malti's exposure to the spotlight has been consistent.

Priyanka Chopra is already thinking about the kind of guidance she would offer her daughter Malti Marie if she ever chooses to step into the entertainment industry. In a recent interaction with E! News, Priyanka shared her advice for Malti, whom she shares with husband Nick Jonas. If their four-year-old decides to pursue acting in the future, Priyanka's message is clear: stay grounded, and focus on your craft. "Focus on yourself and what your contribution is instead of all the noise," she said, adding, "There can be so much distraction and pressure that comes from it. I think just focusing on your craft helps and protects you to be good at what you do," Chopra said.

Priyanka revealed that Malti is already familiar with life on set. According to the Fashion actress, her daughter has been accompanying her to work since infancy. "She's been on set with me since she was one year old," Priyanka shared, adding that Malti even traveled at six months and joined Jonas on tour. Growing up with parents deeply rooted in film and music, Malti's exposure to the spotlight has been consistent.

Priyanka explained that she and Jonas have made conscious efforts to normalise their professions for their daughter. "Every parent has a job, Mama makes movies," she said, describing how they introduce Malti to various departments on set - from craft services to assistant directors, producers, and hair and makeup teams. "She's seen the different departments, and I think she really loves coming to set with me. Her fascination and curiosity is just so much fun," she told E! News.

Priyanka's upcoming film, The Bluff, is directed by Frank E. Flowers. Set in the Cayman Islands, the film promises high-octane action, with Priyanka taking on intense sword and gun sequences opposite The Boys star Karl Urban. Produced by Russo Brothers' AGBO and Chopra's Purple Pebble Pictures, The Bluff is slated to release on Prime Video on February 25.

READ | Jaideep Ahlawat reveals why he agreed for blink-and-miss cameo in Kohrra Season 2: 'Sudip Sharma had no clue about it'