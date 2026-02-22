FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Priyanka Chopra shares advice for daughter Malti Marie if she chooses to become an actress: 'Just focus on your craft'

Jammu and Kashmir: Two Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Kishtwar district

Anubhav Sinha reveals Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa did Assi for free: 'I had sent them money but...'

'Kaise manage karte ho?': Gautam Gambhir's fan interaction before IND vs SA clash goes viral - Watch

ICMAI CMA June exam schedule 2026: Foundation, Intermediate, final exam dates released; here's what candidates should know

Donald Trump responds to Supreme Court decision overturning global tariffs: 'So it's a loss, then?'

Donald Trump sends ‘Great Hospital Boat’ to Greenland, claims many are ‘sick’

Jaideep Ahlawat reveals why he agreed for blink-and-miss cameo in Kohrra Season 2: 'Sudip Sharma had no clue about it'

'Learn to respect someone's opinion': Mohammad Amir refuses to backtrack after 'slogger' dig at Abhishek Sharma

Taapsee Pannu bashes South industry for 'embarrassing' demands: 'Often asked to wear padded bra'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Priyanka Chopra shares advice for daughter Malti Marie if she chooses to become an actress: 'Just focus on your craft'

Priyanka shares advice for daughter Malti if she chooses to become actress

Jammu and Kashmir: Two Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Kishtwar district

Two JeM terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J&K’s Kishtwar

Anubhav Sinha reveals Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa did Assi for free: 'I had sent them money but...'

Naseeruddin, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa did Assi for free: Anubhav Sinha

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is IAS Nisa Unnirajan? 40-year-old woman with hearing disability, full-time job, two kids, cleared UPSC exam after 7 attempts; know about her journey

Who is IAS Nisa Unnirajan? 40-year-old woman clears UPSC after seven attempts

Ramadan 2026: 5 henna artists in India share trends, traditions and festive celebrations

Ramadan 2026: 5 henna artists in India share trends, traditions and festive

From Rohit Sharma to Yuvraj Singh, unseen pics of celebrities from Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine's wedding ceremony go viral

From Rohit to Yuvraj, unseen pics of celebrities from Shikhar's wedding

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Priyanka Chopra shares advice for daughter Malti Marie if she chooses to become an actress: 'Just focus on your craft'

"She's been on set with me since she was one year old," Priyanka Chopra said, adding that their daughter Malti Marie even traveled at six months and joined Nick Jonas on tour. Growing up with parents deeply rooted in film and music, Malti's exposure to the spotlight has been consistent.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Feb 22, 2026, 05:08 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Priyanka Chopra shares advice for daughter Malti Marie if she chooses to become an actress: 'Just focus on your craft'
Priyanka Chopra with daughter Malti Marie
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Priyanka Chopra is already thinking about the kind of guidance she would offer her daughter Malti Marie if she ever chooses to step into the entertainment industry. In a recent interaction with E! News, Priyanka shared her advice for Malti, whom she shares with husband Nick Jonas. If their four-year-old decides to pursue acting in the future, Priyanka's message is clear: stay grounded, and focus on your craft. "Focus on yourself and what your contribution is instead of all the noise," she said, adding, "There can be so much distraction and pressure that comes from it. I think just focusing on your craft helps and protects you to be good at what you do," Chopra said.

Priyanka revealed that Malti is already familiar with life on set. According to the Fashion actress, her daughter has been accompanying her to work since infancy. "She's been on set with me since she was one year old," Priyanka shared, adding that Malti even traveled at six months and joined Jonas on tour. Growing up with parents deeply rooted in film and music, Malti's exposure to the spotlight has been consistent. 

Priyanka explained that she and Jonas have made conscious efforts to normalise their professions for their daughter. "Every parent has a job, Mama makes movies," she said, describing how they introduce Malti to various departments on set - from craft services to assistant directors, producers, and hair and makeup teams. "She's seen the different departments, and I think she really loves coming to set with me. Her fascination and curiosity is just so much fun," she told E! News.

Priyanka's upcoming film, The Bluff, is directed by Frank E. Flowers. Set in the Cayman Islands, the film promises high-octane action, with Priyanka taking on intense sword and gun sequences opposite The Boys star Karl Urban. Produced by Russo Brothers' AGBO and Chopra's Purple Pebble Pictures, The Bluff is slated to release on Prime Video on February 25.

READ | Jaideep Ahlawat reveals why he agreed for blink-and-miss cameo in Kohrra Season 2: 'Sudip Sharma had no clue about it'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Priyanka Chopra shares advice for daughter Malti Marie if she chooses to become an actress: 'Just focus on your craft'
Priyanka shares advice for daughter Malti if she chooses to become actress
Jammu and Kashmir: Two Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Kishtwar district
Two JeM terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J&K’s Kishtwar
Anubhav Sinha reveals Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa did Assi for free: 'I had sent them money but...'
Naseeruddin, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa did Assi for free: Anubhav Sinha
'Kaise manage karte ho?': Gautam Gambhir's fan interaction before IND vs SA clash goes viral - Watch
'Kaise manage karte ho?': Gautam Gambhir's fan interaction before IND vs SA clas
ICMAI CMA June exam schedule 2026: Foundation, Intermediate, final exam dates released; here's what candidates should know
ICMAI CMA June exam schedule 2026: Foundation, Intermediate, final exam dates
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is IAS Nisa Unnirajan? 40-year-old woman with hearing disability, full-time job, two kids, cleared UPSC exam after 7 attempts; know about her journey
Who is IAS Nisa Unnirajan? 40-year-old woman clears UPSC after seven attempts
Ramadan 2026: 5 henna artists in India share trends, traditions and festive celebrations
Ramadan 2026: 5 henna artists in India share trends, traditions and festive
From Rohit Sharma to Yuvraj Singh, unseen pics of celebrities from Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine's wedding ceremony go viral
From Rohit to Yuvraj, unseen pics of celebrities from Shikhar's wedding
'Hips don't lie' singer Shakira to perform in India, know about venue, ticket price, more
'Hips don't lie' singer Shakira to perform in India, know about venue, ticket
Who is IPS Amitabh Thakur? Ex-officer accused of land fraud case linked to his wife, 'compulsory' retired, once filed an FIR against Mulayam Singh Yadav, here's all you need to know
Who is Amitabh Thakur? Ex-officer accused of land fraud case linked to his wife
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement