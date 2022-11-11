Search icon
Priyanka Chopra shares adorable photo with daughter Malti Marie, husband Nick Jonas as she returns to LA

After a brief visit to India, actor Priyanka Chopra is now back to her residence in Los Angeles.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Nov 11, 2022, 07:09 AM IST

Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

After a brief visit to India, actor Priyanka Chopra is now back to her residence in Los Angeles and she could not be happier as she reunited with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. 

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka dropped an adorable picture in which she is seen cuddling her little one. In the image, we can also see Nick adorably looking at the mommy-daughter duo while lying on the floor. "Home," Priyanka captioned the post, adding a heart emoji, an evil eye emoji and a folded hand emoji. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

The fam-jam picture has left netizens in awe of the trio."Blessed," singer Harshdeep Kaur commented." home is where the heart is!!! Love to you all," Falguni Peacock commented. 

Nick reacted to Priyanka’s post by dropping a heart emoji in the comment section. Priyanka and singer Nick Jonas got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. 

In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as It’s All Coming Back To Me, and the series Citadel. Produced by Russo Brothers, Citadel will hit the OTT on Prime Video.In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, both of which have become cult classics over the years. 

Also read: Priyanka Chopra sets fashion bar high at Mumbai event, fans call her 'Queen of India'

During her brief visit to India, Priyanka Chopra was seen attending and hosting influencer events. She even happily posed for paps stationed outside places.

