Priyanka Chopra sets fashion bar high at Mumbai event, fans call her 'Queen of India'

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra has returned to India after 3 years of a long wait. On Wednesday, the actress was spotted at an event in Mumbai. The videos and photos of the Bajirao Mastani star are now going viral on social media.

The actress was seen wearing a white co-ord set and was looking stylish. Her fans reacted to her look and praised the actress for setting the fashion bar high. One of them wrote, “Queen of India.” The second one said, “she looks like a Hollywood diva now.” The third person commented, “my goodness, she looks stunning.”

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra returned to India after three years and received a warm welcome from the paparazzi. Bollywood's Desi girl was captured exiting the airport wearing white sneakers in a blue co-ord outfit. The actress kept waving to media photographers and even hugged her close friend, who came to receive her.

Even before landing in Mumbai, Priyanka announced her arrival by sharing a photo from her flight, and wrote, "Back to the bay #Mumbai."

While heading home, Chopra shared a video and captioned it saying, "Mumbai Meri Jaan." After reaching home, the Quantico actress found the perfect way to rejuvenate herself. Mrs Jonas shared two photos from her living room in which she was captured enjoying Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan and munching on some lip-smacking snacks.

Earlier, on Instagram, Priyanka announced her visit to India. Priyanka wrote with a picture of the boarding pass, "Finally…going home. After almost 3 years." This trip also marks Priyanka's daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas's first trip to India.

During Diwali, Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas celebrated privately with their loved ones. Nick shared images from the celebrations with their baby daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, on Instagram on Wednesday (IST). The family looked stunning in their ethnic attire for the occasion; even Malti matched with her mother in a beautiful traditional outfit.

In the first photo, Nick was seen carrying Malti while Priyanka posed with him. In the second, the couple was seen participating in puja rituals while Malti sat on the actor's lap and held her father's hand. Malti was born to Priyanka and Nick Jonas in January of this year via surrogate. After more than a hundred days in the NICU, she was discharged. To take care of the child, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra frequently visits the actor.