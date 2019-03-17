Priyanka Chopra sends kickass message to Lilly Singh congratulating her for talk show gig

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her Instagram story to congratulate her friend and YouTube star Lilly Singh aka Superwoman for getting her own TV show.

YouTube sensation Lilly Singh aka Superwoman, who is of Indian origin is all set to make her international television debut with a show on NBC. Her show is titled A Little Late With Lilly Singh and will replace Carson Daly's show Last Call. Lilly's show will go on air in the month of September this year. With this feat, Lilly makes history as she is the first woman to lead a late-night show on a broadcast network.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is a close friend of Lilly Singh congratulated the YouTube star for her this achievement. PeeCee shared a selfie with Singh on her Instagram story and wrote, "So proud of @iisuperwomanii... First woman... of colour... to be late night show host...Break them barriers baby! So proud"

Check it out below:

This is really sweet!

On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Lilly made this announcement of her late night gig and said, "I'm so excited because I truly get to create a show from scratch. I get to make it inclusive... and create something I really believe in".

A couple of days back, Lilly teased her fans on Instagram by talking about the big announcement on The Tonight Show. She wrote, "Something BIG is coming. With the grace of god and support from my dog, I’m making the biggest announcement of my career tonight on @fallontonight with @jimmyfallon. I’m so nervous and excited. Ah ah ah!!!!! Stay tuned #LillyOnFallon #TeamSuperAllDay"

Lilly recently came out as bisexual and won hearts of the Internet all over again.