Priyanka Chopra sells commercial property in Mumbai for Rs 7 crore

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, who has been in news for various reasons, has sold a commercial property for Rs 7 crore in Mumbai’s Lokhandwala. The property has been bought by a dentist couple Nitesh and Dr Nikita Motwani.

The couple rented this office with a carpet area of 1781.19 sq ft and 465 sq ft terrace in 2021. The property is located on the second floor of Vastu Precinct on Lokhandwala Road, it has one open car parking space.

As per the Hindustan Times report, Priyanka’s mother Dr Madhu Chopra carried out the transaction on the actress’ behalf. For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra made her acting debut with the Tamil movie Thamizhan (2002) after becoming Miss World in 2000. He started her Bollywood career with the film The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003). While speaking to Josh Talks Asha, she said, “Both, she (Priyanka) and I were new to the film industry and the beauty industry. So, it was like one blind man leading another blind man. I had studied law and knew finance. So, I used to oversee her legal matter though she had good lawyers. I also overlooked her finances because I had knowledge. I had to be with her everywhere, be it narrations or meetings.”

She added, "One day we decided that she will not have any meetings, she will not go out anywhere, she will not fraternize after 7-7.30 in the evening. She stood firm on this decision. Aur fir kya karegi, kya nahi karegi, tehzeeb-tameez ke dayare ke andar, vo usne nahi kiye (she did not do what she was not comfortable with)... She lost many films because she refused to do some scenes which she thought are not worth it."

She also mentioned that Priyanka always had the option of choosing another career. For the unversed, in March, PC talked about the reason behind leaving India at Armchair Expert, and said, “I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break.”

