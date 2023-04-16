Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Priyanka Chopra sells commercial property in Mumbai for Rs 7 crore

The property sold by Priyanka Chopra has a carpet area of 1781.19 sq ft and a 465 sq ft terrace in 2021. It is located on the second floor of Vastu Precinct on Lokhandwala Road, it has one open car parking space.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 16, 2023, 12:11 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra sells commercial property in Mumbai for Rs 7 crore
Credit: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, who has been in news for various reasons, has sold a commercial property for Rs 7 crore in Mumbai’s Lokhandwala. The property has been bought by a dentist couple Nitesh and Dr Nikita Motwani.

The couple rented this office with a carpet area of 1781.19 sq ft and 465 sq ft terrace in 2021. The property is located on the second floor of Vastu Precinct on Lokhandwala Road, it has one open car parking space.

As per the Hindustan Times report, Priyanka’s mother Dr Madhu Chopra carried out the transaction on the actress’ behalf. For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra made her acting debut with the Tamil movie Thamizhan (2002) after becoming Miss World in 2000. He started her Bollywood career with the film The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003). While speaking to Josh Talks Asha, she said, “Both, she (Priyanka) and I were new to the film industry and the beauty industry. So, it was like one blind man leading another blind man. I had studied law and knew finance. So, I used to oversee her legal matter though she had good lawyers. I also overlooked her finances because I had knowledge. I had to be with her everywhere, be it narrations or meetings.”

She added, "One day we decided that she will not have any meetings, she will not go out anywhere, she will not fraternize after 7-7.30 in the evening. She stood firm on this decision. Aur fir kya karegi, kya nahi karegi, tehzeeb-tameez ke dayare ke andar, vo usne nahi kiye (she did not do what she was not comfortable with)... She lost many films because she refused to do some scenes which she thought are not worth it."

She also mentioned that Priyanka always had the option of choosing another career. For the unversed, in March, PC talked about the reason behind leaving India at Armchair Expert, and said, “I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break.”

Read|Why Priyanka Chopra was slammed by Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui after she praised director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Jaya Bachchan turns 75: From Mili to Guddi, 5 powerful characters portrayed by the veteran actress
From Rolls-Royce Cullinan to BMW Z4: 5 luxurious cars that Ajay Devgn owns
NandamurI Taraka Ratna , Sidharth Shukla, Sushant Singh Rajput, Tunisha Sharma, Jiah Khan: Actors who died young
5 times Aditi Rao Hydari proved she's the epitome of elegance in saree
Step inside Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal’s sea-facing, luxurious residence Gulita, one of the most expensive homes in India
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Planning to visit Nainital this summer? Here are some new rules tourists should know
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.