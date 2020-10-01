Priyanka Chopra seeks justice in Hathras case, questions 'How many more Nirbhayas?'

Priyanka Chopra

Several Bollywood celebrities expressed shock over the alleged brutal gangrape of a teenager in Hathras. The B-town celebs also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without consent of her family early on Wednesday.

And joining the likes of Kangana Ranaut, Urmilla Matondkar, Farhan Akhtar, Anushka Sharma Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi, who voiced their opinion and expressed their angst over the incident, is global icon Priyanka Chopra, who on Wednesday (local time) sought justice for the victim.

The 'Baywatch' actor took to Instagram to share a post which read, "The disrespect and abuse, The frustration and anger, The sadness and helplessness, These emotions replay on loop. Why the hate? Are the parents raising boys listening? Is the law mute to the screams? How many more Nirbhayas? How many more years?"





Earlier, Kangana Ranaut tweeted, "I have immense faith in @myogiadityanath ji, just how Priyanka Reddy rapists were shot dead on the very spot they raped and burnt her alive we want the same emotional, instinctive and impulsive justice for #HathrasHorror #HathrasHorrorShocksIndia."

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar wrote, "The UP police cremated the body of the rape victim of Hathras at 2.30 in the night without the permission or even the presence of the family . It leaves us with a question . What makes them confident that they will get away with this audacity. Who has given them this assurance."

Actor-producer, filmmaker Pooja Bhatt tweeted, "Devastating in every which way. Where do we go from here? Straight to hell. Actually no. We are as a species, already in a hell of our own making."

Swara Bhasker wrote, "It`s time. @myogiadityanath should RESIGN. Under him utter breakdown of law & order in UP. His policies have created caste strife, fake encounters, gang wars & there is a RAPE EPIDEMIC in Uttar Pradesh. #Hathras case is only one example. #YogiMustResign #PresidentRuleInUP"

Anushka Sharma shared on Instagram story, "The horrific story of Hathras gangrape has devastated me...I sincerely hope that strictest punishment is given to the barbaric men who have carried out such a horrific, inhuman act on a young life and caused her family irreparable pain."

For the unversed, earlier, UP CM Yogi Adityanath set up a Special Investigation Team led by Home Secretary Bhagwan Swaroop to probe and submit a report on the crime in seven days.