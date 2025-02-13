Amid Ranveer Allahbadia getting slammed after India's Got Latent controversy, his old podcast episode with Priyanka Chopra went viral.

Popular influencer and YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, known for his podcast channel BeerBiceps is in the middle of controversies, thanks to his recent absurd remarks at Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent. Amid the backlash Ranveer is receiving, an old podcast video of him with Priyanka Chopra has resurfaced and went viral for all the wrong reasons.

In the podcast, Allahbadia asked PC, “Do you still go to family functions after the level of fame you have achieved?” Chopra silenced him saying, "So, you are saying I am not going to dance at the baarat of my brother’s wedding? Of course! My cousins, my brothers. Family is most important to me."

Clarifying the difference between fame and family, and the importance she gives to her family, the Fashion actress said, "My fame is a by-product of my job. It does not define me. My fame is not my job. It’s very clear to me. I’m not famous for a living. I work for a living. And fame comes with it. So, it’s not something I can control. That’s something that’s thrust upon me.”

Last week, Priyanka attended the wedding of her brother, Siddharth, and danced her heart out to hit Punjabi songs, and showcased her bhangra beats. The photos and videos of Priyanka from Siddharth and Neelam Upadhyaya.

Legal action after India's Got Latent episode

Assam Police said that they have issued summons to Chanchlani and fellow YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia in connection with an FIR lodged against multiple content creators for allegedly promoting obscenity and engaging in vulgar discussions on 'India's Got Latent'.

The FIR, filed by Alok Boruah of Nayanpur, Guwahati, names Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, Apoorva Makhija, Ranveer Allahbadia, and Samay Raina, among others, accusing them of violating public decency and morality through their content.

The case, registered under Cyber PS case no. 03/2025, invokes multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the IT Act, the Cinematograph Act, and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. Earlier this week, a team of Assam Police officers arrived in Mumbai to investigate the matter further.

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia issued a public apology following backlash over a remark he made on the show. In a video posted on his social media, he admitted that his comments were inappropriate and regretted his lapse in judgment. "My comment wasn't just inappropriate, it wasn't even funny. Comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry," he said. Acknowledging his influence on young viewers, Allahbadia added, "The podcast is watched by people of all ages. I don't want to take that responsibility lightly. Family is the last thing that I would ever disrespect. I need to use this platform better. That has been my learning from this whole experience."

(With inputs from ANI)