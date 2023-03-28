Priyanka Chopra says she was being 'cornered' and not being cast in Bollywood, which is why she left for US

Priyanka Chopra/File Photo

Actress Priyanka Chopra who impressed fans with her intense look in the trailer of her upcoming web series Citadel recently revealed her reason for looking for work in the US for the first time.

In a conversation with Dax Shepherd on his podcast Armchair Expert, Priyanka Chopra talked about the reason behind leaving India and said, “I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break.”

The actress further revealed that when she was shooting for her movie Saat Khoon Maaf, she was spotted by Anjula Acharia of Desi Hits in a music video and then called the actress to ask if she would be interested in a music career in the US. The actress further added, “This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the world, not crave for the movies I didn't want to get but I would require to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require groveling and I had worked a long time by then that I didn't feel like I wanted to do it. So when this music thing came I was like ‘fu** it I am going to America.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Other than spy-thriller Citadel, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen romancing Sam Heughan in James C. Strouse’s American romantic comedy-drama film. The film also stars Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, Simon Strutt, Amanda Blake, and Sofia Barclay among others in prominent roles. The film is set to hit the theatres on May 12, 2023, and is an English remake of the 2016 German Film SMS fur Dich, based on the novel written by Sofie Cramer.

Read Kangana Ranaut says Karan Johar 'bullied' Priyanka Chopra, forced her to leave India due to this reason