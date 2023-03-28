Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Priyanka Chopra says she 'tried a different accent every week' to fit in when she first moved to US

Priyanka Chopra opened up about her initial years in the US in a new interview and what all she did to try and fit in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 02:33 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra says she 'tried a different accent every week' to fit in when she first moved to US
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra has moved to the US almost permanently over the last few years. The actress left a fledgling career in Bollywood to try her luck in the West and has since made a name for herself in Hollywood. However, this hasn’t been the first time in her life that the actress moved stateside. As a kid, Priyanka spent a couple of years in the US, studying, before eventually returning to India.

In a new interaction, Priyanka spoke about her formative years and the initial culture shock of moving to US. She also spoke about all the tactics she employed to try and fit in with everyone when she arrived in US as a 12-year-old immigrant

Priyanka first moved to the US at the age of 12 soon after the birth of her brother Siddharth. She was sent to live with her aunt by her mother Madhu and had to adjust to a new school. Speaking about those early years on Dex Shepard’s podcast Armchair Expert, Priyanka said, “I kind of grew (in a year). American hormones got me. My hair grew, my shape grew. I spoke different, I dressed different, my jokes were different. I tried a new accent every week to try to fit in.”

When the host said it worked for Priyanka, the actress contradicted it. “It didn’t because I left America. I was like f*** you,” she said, adding, “I remember so many times being told ‘be invisible, don’t attract attention to yourself’, while back in India, my mom was telling me the opposite. She would say ‘find your feet, find your voice’ from when I was five years old. My dad would encourage my opinions too. And here, everyone had to be invisible to even get a job, to make people notice them with their skills and not because of what they look like.” The actress said that the sacrifices immigrants of her parents’ generation made in the US enabled her generation to be more vocal.

Priyanka is gearig up for the release of two of her international projects this year. First up is Russo Brothers’ ambitious sci-fi series Citadel, which also stars Richard Madden. It will stream on Prime Video from April 28. She will also be seen in Love Again, a rom com co-starring Sam Heughan.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Promise Day 2023: From Can’t help falling in love to A Thousand Years, romantic songs to dedicate to your partner
'Painted in love': Hardik Pandya, wife Natasa share Mehendi, Haldi pics, internet swoons over their son Agastya
Underarm bowling incident: What Trevor Chappell did in 1981 that shocked cricket world
AP Dhillon, Karan Aujla and more: 5 Punjabi singers who have been on radar of gangsters
Top 5 upcoming cars, SUVs in March 2023: Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Toyota Innova Crysta diesel and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Government job: Apply for 1553 Junior Lineman position at TSSPDCL, check details
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.