Priyanka Chopra says she did not want to date Nick Jonas for this reason: 'I didn’t know if he would want...'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a whirlwind romance. The two met in mid-2018 and by the end of the year, they had tied the knot. However, the actress has said that initially, she was sceptical about the prospect of dating the American singer. In a new interview, Priyanka addressed this initial hesitation and also addressed the real reason behind it.

Priyanka and Nick met in 2018 and got married later in November year. Priyanka was 36 and Nick 26 at the time. In the new interview, Priyanka said that her reservations about dating Nick stemmed from her fear that they were at different stages in their lives.

In a new interview with Dax Shephard on his podcast Armchair Expert, Priyanka said, “I always knew I wanted kids and that was one of the reasons I didn’t want to date Nick because I was like I don’t know if he would want kids at 25. I love kids, I have worked with kids at UNICEF, I have volunteered at kids’ hospitals, I am like a kid whisperer, and I would rather spend time with children than with adults. I love kids, all our parties are kids and dogs friendly, at our house, you can bring them anytime.”

In the end, Nick and Priyanka did date, got married, and are now parents to a child as well. Last year, the couple become parents to Malti Marie, a girl, via surrogacy. In the interview, Priyanka also talked about the experience of having her eggs frozen in her early-30s. “My mom had said this to me, and I did do it for myself as well. I tell all my younger friends that the biological clock is for real. It gets so much harder to get pregnant after 35 and to carry to term and all of that. Especially with women that have been working all our lives. But science is at such an amazing place right now where if you can afford it, I tell people you save money for a car, do it for this Christmas, this is the best gift you will give yourself because you are taking the power of your biological clock. You can work for till however long, your eggs will be of the same age as when you froze them,” she added.

Priyanka will be next seen in Russo Brothers’ Citadel, a sci-fi web series that also stars Richard Madden. It will be releasing on Prime Video on April 28. She will also be seen in rom com Love Again, which will be releasing later this year.