Priyanka Chopra says Malti Marie had 'best time' with Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara while shooting for SS Rajamouli's Globetrotter: 'She went to...'

SS Rajamouli has also shared Priyanka Chopra's first look as Mandakini from his upcoming action adventure film tentatively titled GlobeTrotter. The film stars Mahesh Babu as the leading protagonist and Prithviraj Sukumaran as the main antagonist.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is all set to make her comeback to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli's upcoming magnum opus tentativet title GlobeTrotter, shared how her and Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas had "the best time" with Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni while shooting the film.

The National Award-winning actress conducted an 'AskPCJ' session on X. One of her fans asked, "Priyanka, when you're shooting for a film, do you usually bring your family along to the sets, or do you prefer to go alone and focus completely on work? Especially for this #GlobeTrotter sets."

Replying to her, Priyanka wrote, "My daughter has been to set in Hyderabad and she had the best time with @urstrulyMahesh and Namrata's beautiful daughter Sitara, and went to @ssrajamouli's farm and met a calf. Her favorite memory", and tagged Rajamoul's son SS Karthikeya at the end. Karthikeya quoted her post and said, "She’s adorable. Even more because we have the same hairstyle."

After the #AskPCJ session, SS Rajamouli took to his own social media accounts and shared Priyanka's first look as Mandakini from his film. Along with her poster, the RRR director wrote, "The woman who redefined Indian Cinema on the global stage. Welcome back, Desi Girl! @priyankachopra Can' t wait for the world to witness your myriad shades of MANDAKINI. #GlobeTrotter."

Last week, Rajamaouli had also unveiled Prithviraj Sukumaran's first look from the film. The Malayalam star plays the antagonist Kumbha in the much-anticipated flick. Mahesh Babu's character name and poster is expected to be out later this week before the GlobeTrotter event on Saturday.

The first look of the SS Rajamouli film will be unveiled at the Globetrotter event Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on November 15. The event will be live-streamed on JioHotstar. This is the first such instance for an Indian film, where the makers will be revealing its title and teaser at such a huge scale.

