Global head turner Priyanka Chopra Jonas took a trip down memory lane and recalled how she lost a “chunk” of her eyebrows while filming for her upcoming action comedy film Head Of State.

Priyanka shared some memorable and interesting insight while speaking to Jimmy Fallon, as she commenced the promotions for her upcoming film. She talked about how she lost a chunk of her eyebrow, Priyanka said, “The camera has a matte box, and I was supposed to roll on the floor and fall, and it was raining. And the camera was supposed to come in close to me.”

“So the camera operator came in a little bit closer–I came in a little bit closer, and it took out a chunk of my eyebrow. Could have been my eye, so I was very grateful that it wasn't.” The actress revealed that she just put surgical glue on there and stuck it.

“Finished my day, because I did not want to come back and shoot in the rain again.” Directed by Ilya Naishuller, the action-comedy film Heads of State stars Idris Elba, John Cena, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in lead roles It also features Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid and Sarah Niles. The film will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on July 2, in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

In this action-packed film, Priyanka plays Noel Bisset, an MI6 agent who joins forces with John Cena and Idris Elba’s characters to navigate a high-stakes situation after their diplomatic mission is disrupted. The 42-year-old actress also has 'SSMB 29', a film directed by SS Rajamouli. This project marks her first collaboration with the acclaimed director and stars Mahesh Babu alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The actress will also portray a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in “The Bluff”, which is a swashbuckler drama film co-written by Frank E. Flowers and Joe Ballarini, with Flowers also directing. The film stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo.

Set in the Caribbean islands during the 19th century, the film features Priyanka as a former female pirate who must protect her family when her past catches up to her.

