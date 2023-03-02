Priyanka Chopra says her 'music career lasted two seconds', adds 'I was not meant to do that'

Priyanka Chopra/File photo

Priyanka Chopra is married to singer Nick Jonas and often accompanies him on his tours and concerts for his pop band Jonas Brothers with his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas. In a recent interview, the actress revealed that she has now discovered a newfound appreciation for the music industry after watching her husband perform on stage. Priyanka also reflected on her short stint as a singer joking that her 'music career lasted two seconds'.

Talking to the American weekly magazine People, Chopra said, "[It's] insane what musicians do. I don't know how they do it… tour life is really crazy. It's so hectic. You have late nights, early mornings, you're traveling to a different city every day and you do it for three months. That's why my music career lasted two seconds. I was not meant to do that. This rockstar life is...I admire it tremendously. It's definitely not for the weak-hearted."

In the last decade, Priyanka Chopra released three international singles including In My City and Exotic. Speaking about her experience of attending the Jonas Brothers' concerts, she added, "The tour wife thing, it was the first time I was doing it for the Happiness Begins Tour and it was fun. I love, love, love them on stage. They're an incredible experience when you watch them live and I don't get enough of it."

Priyanka and Nick welcomed their baby daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January 2022. In a recent interview with British Vogue, she had revealed why the couple opted to embrace parenthood via surrogacy as she said, "I had medical complications. this was a necessary step, and I’m so grateful I was in a position where I could do this. Our surrogate was so generous, kind, lovely, and funny, and she took care of this precious gift for us for six months."



