Priyanka Chopra's precious Tiffany jewellery to Meghan Markle's son Archie will make you want BFF like her

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle's friendship first made news before Priyanka Chopra attended the royal wedding. For the uninitiated former actress Meghan Markle is married to Prince Harry from the royal family.

The royal couple was now blessed with a son. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry named the son Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor. Priyanka Chopra, along with her husband Nick Jonas, visited the royal baby, reports The Sun. The once-BFFs reportedly had an ongoing tiff between them.

The reports of their fight first made rounds after Meghan skipped Priyanka's wedding which was held last year. Priyanka Chopra, of course, quashed the rumours when a fan asked her about the same on 'Watch What Happens Live' with Andy Cohen. "Oh, my God. No, it’s not true," she had said then.

A source told E! News, "Priyanka and Meghan are still very close friends and they talk frequently. Meghan confides in Priyanka about the adjustments she has to make with being a royal," confirming that things indeed are good between Priyanka Chopra and Meghan Markle.

The Sun's source also mentioned that Priyanka and Nick took Tiffany's jewellery for the baby, adding, "They (Priyanka and Nick) thought baby Archie was just adorable and Meg (Meghan) is loving her new life. She looked fantastic and has taken to life as a mum swimmingly." The portal goes on to report that one of the gifts was a bubble blower.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will next be seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink. The movie would also feature Zaira Wasim and Farhan Akhtar in pivotal roles. Jointly produced by Purple Pebble Pictures, Ivanhoe Pictures and Panorama Studios, the movie releases on October 11.