Priyanka Chopra's parents 'repaired' her nose after..., reveals Suneel Darshan, says 'she wasn’t conventionally good-looking'

The producer revealed how he was adamant that Priyanka Chopra fix her nose before Andaaz, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Lara Dutta. In a chat with Minutes of Masala, Suneel Darshan shared that he wasn’t immediately impressed with her appearance.

Before Priyanka Chopra became a superstar in the film industry, she went through a period of struggle, especially because of her nose. Film producer Suneel Darshan, in a recent interview, revealed how he was adamant that Priyanka Chopra fix her nose before Andaaz, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Lara Dutta. In a chat with Minutes of Masala, Suneel Darshan shared that he wasn’t immediately impressed with Priyanka Chopra’s appearance.

Priyanka Chopra's nose surgery led to her nearly quitting Bollywood

In the interview, Suneel Darshan recalled, "Before I did Andaaz, I did tell her that she should do something about the bridge of her nose. She knew that that was due, and her father and her mother were such good doctors. It wasn’t an issue; they got it repaired immediately."

Priyanka Chopra later also confirmed that she did undergo surgery, which was related to a sinus issue. Priyanka Chopra admitted that the operation was botched, and nearly ended her Bollywood career before it began.

Suneel Darshan thinks Priyanka Chopra was not 'conventionally good-looking'

Suneel Darshan confessed that he wasn't impressed by Priyanka Chopra's beauty, but her personality made up for it. "She wasn’t conventionally good-looking, but she had a powerful presence and an alluring voice," he said, adding that Priyanka Chopra was determined to make it big, no matter who she was cast against.

When Priyanka Chopra got called names after her botched nose job

In an earlier interview on Howard Stern’s radio show, Priyanka Chopra revealed that she was nicknamed 'Plastic Chopra' after she underwent a botched nose job post-winning Miss World. Priyanka Chopra called it one of the most 'hoorifying' times of her life, sharing that she not only had difficulty breathing and opted for surgery to remove a nasal cavity polyp. The routine procedure soon turned into a nightmare.

READ | This Salman Khan film was rejected by new actress, made another heroine overnight star, earned 48 times over budget, her name is..., movie is..