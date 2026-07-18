Priyanka Chopra's new Varanasi look unveiled on 44th birthday; SS Rajamouli says 'she is fire'

SS Rajamouli unveiled a new look of Priyanka Chopra as Mandakini from Varanasi on her 44th birthday, ahead of the actress' return to Indian cinema after eight years.

Priyanka Chopra is set to return to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli's upcoming action-adventure film Varanasi, co-starring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj. On the occasion of her 44th birthday on Saturday, the makers unveiled a new still of the actress from the much-awaited film.

SS Rajamouli shares new look

Rajamouli shared a new still along with a behind-the-scenes image on social media and introduced Priyanka's character Mandakini. "Grace when she smiles. Fire when she doesn’t. Mandakini… @PriyankaChopra in #Varanasi (sic)," he wrote.

Priyanka had earlier grabbed attention after the makers unveiled a poster showing her performing an action sequence while dressed in a saree.

Priyanka's look sparks discussion online

The new still soon became a topic of discussion on Reddit, with several users reacting to the actress' look. One user wrote, "Can't believe I've been watching her films since I was a child; she's still on top of her game (sic)."

Another commented, "Thats Priyanka Chopra's iconic Junglee billi look (sic)." A third user wrote, "This isn't what I was expecting tbh. All this time I was thinking it's a period movie (sic)."

What to expect from Varanasi

Varanasi is reportedly an action-adventure film with elements of time travel. The genre is expected to take the lead actors through different avatars and timelines. The film's first look was unveiled at a grand event in Hyderabad in November last year, generating significant buzz among fans.

Varanasi budget and release date

The film is reportedly being made on a budget of Rs 1,400 crore, which could make it one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. With Rajamouli at the helm and Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj in the cast, the film has already created considerable anticipation.

Varanasi is scheduled to release in theatres on April 7, 2027. The film will mark Priyanka Chopra's return to Indian cinema after eight years.