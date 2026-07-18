FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
'Drop Uniform, Join Politics': Who is Maulana Fazlur Rehman? JUI-F chief challenging Pakistan's Field Marshal Asim Munir

Who is Maulana Fazlur Rehman? JUI-F chief challenging Asim Nunir

Priyanka Chopra's new Varanasi look unveiled on 44th birthday; SS Rajamouli says 'she is fire'

Priyanka Chopra's new Varanasi look unveiled on 44th birthday

'Sochiye kisko diya hai': Annu Kapoor questions Sai Pallavi's role as Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana

'Sochiye kisko diya hai': Annu Kapoor questions Sai Pallavi's role as Sita

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Priyanka Chopra's new Varanasi look unveiled on 44th birthday; SS Rajamouli says 'she is fire'

SS Rajamouli unveiled a new look of Priyanka Chopra as Mandakini from Varanasi on her 44th birthday, ahead of the actress' return to Indian cinema after eight years.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jul 18, 2026, 01:17 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Priyanka Chopra's new Varanasi look unveiled on 44th birthday; SS Rajamouli says 'she is fire'
Image credit: Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Priyanka Chopra is set to return to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli's upcoming action-adventure film Varanasi, co-starring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj. On the occasion of her 44th birthday on Saturday, the makers unveiled a new still of the actress from the much-awaited film.

SS Rajamouli shares new look

Rajamouli shared a new still along with a behind-the-scenes image on social media and introduced Priyanka's character Mandakini. "Grace when she smiles. Fire when she doesn’t. Mandakini… @PriyankaChopra in #Varanasi (sic)," he wrote.

Priyanka had earlier grabbed attention after the makers unveiled a poster showing her performing an action sequence while dressed in a saree.

Priyanka's look sparks discussion online

The new still soon became a topic of discussion on Reddit, with several users reacting to the actress' look. One user wrote, "Can't believe I've been watching her films since I was a child; she's still on top of her game (sic)."

Another commented, "Thats Priyanka Chopra's iconic Junglee billi look (sic)." A third user wrote, "This isn't what I was expecting tbh. All this time I was thinking it's a period movie (sic)."

What to expect from Varanasi

Varanasi is reportedly an action-adventure film with elements of time travel. The genre is expected to take the lead actors through different avatars and timelines. The film's first look was unveiled at a grand event in Hyderabad in November last year, generating significant buzz among fans.

Varanasi budget and release date

The film is reportedly being made on a budget of Rs 1,400 crore, which could make it one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. With Rajamouli at the helm and Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj in the cast, the film has already created considerable anticipation.

Varanasi is scheduled to release in theatres on April 7, 2027. The film will mark Priyanka Chopra's return to Indian cinema after eight years.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Drop Uniform, Join Politics': Who is Maulana Fazlur Rehman? JUI-F chief challenging Pakistan's Field Marshal Asim Munir
Who is Maulana Fazlur Rehman? JUI-F chief challenging Asim Nunir
Priyanka Chopra's new Varanasi look unveiled on 44th birthday; SS Rajamouli says 'she is fire'
Priyanka Chopra's new Varanasi look unveiled on 44th birthday
Inside Delhi Police's three-layer operation: Officers in disguise, strategic meeting that led to Sonam Wangchuk's removal
Inside Police's three-layer operation: What led to Wangchuk's removal
'Sochiye kisko diya hai': Annu Kapoor questions Sai Pallavi's role as Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana
'Sochiye kisko diya hai': Annu Kapoor questions Sai Pallavi's role as Sita
PM Modi wishes Skyroot success for maiden Vikram-1 launch, calls it 'historic new frontier'
PM Modi wishes Skyroot success for maiden Vikram-1 launch, calls it 'historic'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama
From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka
From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Jayana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026
From Sara, Sanskruti, to Triptii: 5 breakout performances by actresses in 2026
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement