Priyanka Chopra's mother shares photo with son Siddharth Chopra and his rumoured girlfriend

Former Miss World Priyanka Chopra has made the country proud a number of times. She often makes headlines for various reasons. The actress is very close to her mom Madhu Chopra, she often shares pics with her.

Recently, Madhu Chopra took to Instagram and dropped a throwback pic from her vacation with her son Siddharth Chopra and his rumoured girlfriend Neelam Upadhyay. However, nobody from the family has confirmed their relationship officially. In the photo, they can be seen standing together with their backs to the hills.

Sharing the pics, she wrote, “Taking a trip down the memory lane of #Sawantwadi where every sunset & sunrise has a story to tell.” Priyanka dropped a comment, “I wanna goooo.”

Earlier, in October, Siddharth had dropped a heartfelt note on Neelam’s birthday. He wrote, “a great inspiration and an amazing soul to know.” Along with the note, she had shared a series of throwback pictures.

In July, Neelam had also posted pictures on Siddharth’s birthday and wrote, “There are some feelings you will never find words for; you will learn to name them after the ones who gave them to you.”

Meanwhile, in 2018, while speaking to DNA, Madhu praised her son-in-law and said, “Nick is calm and mature. He’s a wonderful person and everyone in the family just loves him. He’s so polite and respectful towards elders. What more can a mother want.”

On the work front, Priyanka has multiple projects in her kitty including Jim Strouse's 'Text For You', and the drama series 'Citadel' co-created by Joe and Anthony Russo. PeeCee will also start shooting for Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zara' along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.