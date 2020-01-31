Headlines

Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra defends her Grammys dress, says actress has beautiful body

Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra spoke up in defense of her daughter's Grammys 2020 dress

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 31, 2020, 09:39 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra was being trolled for her Grammys 2020 dress a few days back. Now her mother has come up in her defense and stated that Priyanka has a beautiful body. She said that trollers are just anonymous people hiding behind their computers, among many other things.

Recently, Madhu Chopra was asked about the famous Wendell Rodricks taking a dig at her, or the designer Ralph and Russo, followed by many other netizens trolling Priyanka's attire. Talking about it, Madhu said, "I'm glad it happened because it has made her stronger. She lives on her own terms as long as she's not harming anybody. It's her body and she has a beautiful one too."

She also added that Priyanka showed her the dress before wearing it. "Priyanka showed me the sample before she wore it and I thought it was a little risky, but she was one of the best dressed," said Madhu, also mentioning, "Trollers are anonymous people hiding behind their computers. They don't have joy in their life which is why they think they get attention by saying bad things. I don't give them attention."

In a now-deleted post, designer Wendell Rodricks took a dig at Priyanka's outfit and hinted that there is a certain age to wear an outfit. Soon after, actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthy backed Priyanka and in fact, thanked the actress for spreading inspiration.

