Ram Leela, featuring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, became a big hit at the box office. A popular moment in the film was Priyanka Chopra’s dance number, which impressed many fans.

However, not everyone knows that Deepika Padukone replaced Priyanka as the lead in the movie, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Speaking to Lehren Retro, Madhu Chopra, Priyanka Chopra's mother, said, "I don’t remember much from that time. I just know that she went to his office next door when I was with my patients in my clinic. When she came back, she said that I am only doing a song in Ram Leela. I asked her, ‘What happened?’ She said, ‘I think that’s better.’"

She added, "She might have taken a well-thought decision. They might have had some lovely discussions that she agreed for something like this because they are still friends."

Sanjay initially hesitated but eventually offered Priyanka Chopra the lead role in Mary Kom. Madu clarified that Priyanka doesn't have a revenge mindset. Madu said, “She doesn’t keep that revenge attitude. She did the film because Sanjay asked her to. Omung (director, Kumar) was the director, and she stayed with Mary Kom for a while to see everything."

Madhu Chopra also discussed Priyanka's role as Kashibai in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani. She said, "Kashibai was very hard because there were tight shots, and it was all on the face. The expressions were everything… Sanjay is not an easy director, and to keep him pleased in the sense that he is satisfied with the performance… that was the target. That was something she was very focused on. There were no distractions; she would not even talk inside her van during that time."

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra has finished shooting for her upcoming action-thriller The Bluff, where she stars alongside Karl Urban. She will also appear with John Cena and Idris Elba in the American action-comedy Heads of State.