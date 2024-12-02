Madhu Chopra described her son Siddharth Chopra as “collateral damage” to daughter Priyanka Chopra's success during a podcast interview.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has cemented her status among the well-known actors in the global film industry. From being crowned Miss World in 2000 to becoming a Bollywood and Hollywood sensation, she has come a long way. With her incredible talent and unwavering support from her family, the actor solidified her position among international superstars. However, the same cannot be said about her brother Siddharth, who became ‘collateral damage’ to her success, as revealed by her mother, Madhu Chopra.

In a recent episode of the Something Bigger Talk Show podcast, Rodrigo Canelas happened to ask Madhu about her hardest decision during Priyanka’s success journey. She said her son Siddharth had to suffer a lot as he was a teenager at the time, and she had to be with Priyanka then. “Siddharth was the collateral damage to all of Priyanka’s success because dad was working, I was with Priyanka, he just grew up on his own and he was a teenager at that time. He, I think, was collateral damage for me. I think about it. I see him struggling every day,” she said.

However, Madhu counts her kids as blessings. “ I feel that, Okay God has blessed you, so just count your blessings, one by one and it will surprise you what the Lord has done’. I count my blessings every day. Gratitude. I have two great kids, who love me, care for me,” she added. For those unaware, Siddharth Chopra is a professional chef, who completed his culinary course from Les Roches International School of Hotel Management in Switzerland. In addition to his entrepreneurial pursuits, Siddharth also plays a vital role in Priyanka’s thriving production company, Purple Pebble Pictures.

Siddharth made headlines when he announced his engagement to Neelam Upadhyaya, earlier this year. Priyanka came down to India to attend their roka ceremony in April. Siddharth was earlier engaged to Ishita Kumar, however, the duo got separated ahead of the wedding.