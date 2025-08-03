Twitter
Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti Marie steals the show as she turns photographer for Nick Jonas, watch viral video

In the video, Priyanka Chopra's little Malti was seen holding a camera, trying to capture her dad Nick Jonas’ performance.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 03, 2025, 09:29 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti Marie steals the show as she turns photographer for Nick Jonas, watch viral video
Image credit: Instagram

Singer Nick Jonas gave fans a glimpse into a special moment with his daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas during one of his recent concerts. On Saturday, Nick posted a video on Instagram showing Malti near the stage while he performed with his brother Joe Jonas.

Malti Turns Cameraperson at Dad’s Concert

In the video, little Malti was seen holding a camera, trying to capture her dad’s performance. As Nick sang on stage, Malti stood patiently, holding the camera above her head to record him. At one point, she started walking away, but stopped to watch her father again. She looked adorable in a black and white coord set with matching shoes. Nick was dressed in a white T-shirt, a black jacket, and olive green pants.

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

Nick didn't add any caption to the post except a red heart emoji, but fans filled the comments section with love. One wrote, "So cuteeee." Another said, “@nickjonas New photographer hired for the tour.” A fan commented, "This is the cutest hire ever," while someone else added, "Malti patiently waiting for Nick to perform, holding that camera above her head, pure family love."

Nick and Priyanka's Family Life

Nick Jonas married Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra in 2018 in Rajasthan. Their wedding included both Christian and Hindu ceremonies. The couple welcomed their daughter Malti through surrogacy in January 2022.

What’s Next for the Jonases and Priyanka

Nick, along with his brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas, is gearing up for their Jonas20: Greetings from Your Hometown tour, which starts on August 10 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey and ends on November 14 in Connecticut.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra has several exciting projects lined up. She will be seen in Citadel Season 2 and will play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff. In India, she is set to star in SS Rajamouli’s next film alongside Mahesh Babu. She was recently seen in Heads of State, streaming on Prime Video, where she starred with Idris Elba and John Cena.

