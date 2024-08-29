Twitter
Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie makes her Instagram debut at 2, but you can't follow her, here's why

Bengaluru: Man stabs trolley operator to death at airport over wife's affair, held

Meet CS Setty, who began career as bank PO, known as 'people's man', now to lead country's biggest lender

Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie makes her Instagram debut at 2, but you can't follow her, here's why

'They are just so...': Kalki 2898 AD producer reacts to Arshad Warsi's 'joker' remark, says 'Prabhas was fantastic'

Meet CS Setty, who began career as bank PO, known as 'people's man', now to lead country's biggest lender

Meet CS Setty, who began career as bank PO, known as 'people's man', now to lead country's biggest lender

Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie makes her Instagram debut at 2, but you can't follow her, here's why

Priyanka Chopra's 2-year-old daughter Malti Marie made her Instagram debut, but you can't follow her. Read on to know why.

Simran Singh

Aug 29, 2024

Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie makes her Instagram debut at 2, but you can't follow her, here's why
Priyanka Chopra with Malti Marie
Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who was recently in Mumbai for her brother Siddharth Chopra’s engagement ceremony, has debuted the Instagram handle of her daughter Malti Marie Jonas.

On Wednesday, Priyanka took to the Stories section of her Instagram and shared a picture of her daughter. She also mentioned the official Instagram handle of her little bundle of joy. Malti Marie's Insta profile is private, with only 22 followers. You can't follow Malti Marie, but can request to follow her. The approval of the request will allow you to see Malti Marie's posts and videos.

While, Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas have been fiercely protective of their daughter, and refrained from showing her face on social media, the actress now feels it’s time for her daughter to have her own Instagram account.

Madhu-Mali

Priyanka recently visited India briefly for her brother’s engagement. She shared pictures and videos from the ceremony. Siddharth Chopra held a ring ceremony with his partner, actress Neelam Upadhyaya, in Mumbai, India on August 23.

Sharing the video and a throwback picture, Priyanka wrote in the caption, “And they did it. With the blessings of their parents, friends and families, on our dad’s birthday. Their ring ceremony @siddharthchopra89 @neelamupadhyaya @drmadhuakhourichopra”.

For the ceremony, the actress wore a stunning saree channelling her inner desi girl. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be seen in the second of her spy-thriller streaming show ‘Citadel’. As per reports, the 2nd season of the global series is set to begin production this year, with Joe Russo directing.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be returning to her role of Nadia along with Richard Madden, who essays the role of Mason Kane. The Russo brothers serve as executive producers on the global series.

She also recently wrapped up the period film ‘The Bluff’. On the occasion of the film’s wrap-up, she shared a fun video of herself wearing a face mask on the sets. She had shared a light-hearted video, in which she could be seen sporting a skincare sheet mask.

(Except for the headline, the copy is not edited by DNA staff, and is published from IANS)

