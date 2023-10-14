Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti cheers for Nick Jonas, walks on stage at his concert: Watch viral video

Donning a pair of headphones, Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti was spotted enthusiastically clapping and responding to Nick as he delivered a live performance on stage along with his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas was seen cheering for her dad Nick Jonas at his concert. The viral video will surely make you smile as Malti looks cute as she starts walking on the stage after seeing the Jonas Brothers.

Recently, Vishal Bhardwaj paid a surprise visit to Priyanka Chopra at her Los Angeles home. The actress took to her Instagram and shared a photo with the filmmaker with the caption, "@vishalrbhardwaj surprise visit", and added an eyes filled with heart emoji. Although it's Malti Marie, who steals the limelight in the photo.

Priyanka's daughter Malti is seated in between the two of them as they enjoy a ride on a golf cart. The photo has since then gone viral on the internet with the rumours of their third collaboration together after the 2009 crime drama Kaminey and the 2011 black comedy 7 Khoon Maaf.

Vishal has also thanked the former Miss World in the end credits of his latest release Khufiya, which stars Tabu, Ali Fazal, and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles. The espionage drama, which also revolves around the themes of love, betrayal, and revenge, premiered on Netflix last week and received mixed reviews from critics and audiences.

In a recent interview, the filmmaker revealed the reason behind thanking Priyanka for Khufiya. He told Bollywood Hungama, "When we went to Canada to shoot for Khufiya in 2022, there was a concern on the visa front, post the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. We only got 9 visas, even though we had applied for 40 visas."