Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meera Chopra receives rape threat after calling Mahesh Babu better actor than Jr NTR

Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meera Chopra was targetted on Twitter after she called Mahesh Babu a better actor than Jr. NTR. She was called various names and received rape threats from Jr. NTR fans. She addressed the actor on Twitter and wrote about the serious problem she faced.

Tweeting to Jr. NTR, Meera wrote, "@tarak9999 i didnt kno that ill be called a bitch, whore and a pornstar, just bcoz i like @urstrulyMahesh more then you. And your fans will send my parents such wishes. Do u feel successful with such a fan following? And i hope u dont ignore my tweet!!"

She also elaborated, "Well i didnt know not being somebodys fan was a crime.. i want to say this loud to all the girls that if you are not a fan of @tarak9999, u could be raped, murdered, gangraped, ur parents could be killed as tweeted by his fans. They r totally spoiling the name of their idol."

Here are her tweets:

@tarak9999 i didnt kno that ill be called a bitch, whore and a pornstar, just bcoz i like @urstrulyMahesh more then you. And your fans will send my parents such wishes. Do u feel successful with such a fan following? And i hope u dont ignore my tweet!! https://t.co/dsoRg0awQl — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) June 2, 2020

Well i didnt know not being somebodys fan was a crime.. i want to say this loud to all the girls that if you are not a fan of @tarak9999 , u could be raped, murdered, gangraped, ur parents could be killed as tweeted by his fans. They r totally spoiling the name of their idol. — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) June 2, 2020

Meera received support from playback singer Chinmayi, who commented, "One of the reasons I stopped saying I even "like movies" is because there are people who'll use that as a means to abuse. As someone who gets rape threats everyday, I suggest you file a case. Pick the abusive ones from this and file it with @NCWIndia, http://cybercrime.gov.in" Meera replied stating she is not scared of the threats but action needs to be taken against the fan clubs who promote such behaviour.

Here's their conversation:

One of the reasons I stopped saying I even "like movies" is because there are people who'll use that as a means to abuse. As someone who gets rape threats everyday, I suggest you file a case. Pick the abusive ones from this and file it with @NCWIndia, https://t.co/TuPU5kXzmL — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) June 2, 2020

Iam not the one to get scared of their threats. This is a social issue, not a petsonal one now. they r openly threatning, abusing and even discussing rape. His fan clubs need to ne pulled down. Thanks fr the support. Ill be in touch! https://t.co/cgMTgHv79l — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) June 2, 2020

Meera approached NCW, Hyderabad Police and Twitter to take legal action against the fanclubs. Chinmayi, on the other hand, has also lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime department in Hyderabad.