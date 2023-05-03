Priyanka Chopra's Citadel impresses Anand Mahindra, businessman says actress 'puts male action heroes in the shade'

Priyanka Chopra in Citadel-Anand Mahindra

India's reputed businessman, Mahindra and Mahindra group chairman, Anand Mahindra is mighty impressed with Priyanka Chopra's performance in her latest-released international web series, Citadel. Calling her a "fauji brat, " Mahindra said she puts most male action heroes in the shade.

Mahindra reacted to a promotional video of Citadel on Twitter. In the clip, Priyanka is introduced as the badass agent Nadia Sinh, coupled with some high-action stunts performed by Chopra.

Anand tweeted: "Caught the first episodes of Citadel over the weekend. I was left unmoved by the typical Russo brothers OTT plot but seeing @priyankachopra as an action hero was a revelation. She puts most of our male action heroes in the shade." He added, "Fauji brats are famous for being ambitious & adaptive & she fits that bill. You have to hand it to her: she is clearly living life on her own terms & taking on the world, one step at a time. More power to her..."

Here's Anand Mahindra's tweet

Caught the first episodes of Citadel over the weekend. Was left unmoved by the typical Russo brothers OTT plot but seeing @priyankachopra as an action hero was a revelation. She puts most of our male action heroes in the shade. Fauji brats are famous for being ambitious &… https://t.co/1tlmnqlF8x — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 2, 2023

For the unversed, Priyanka hails from an army background. Her late father, Dr Ashok Chopra served in Indian Army from 1974-1997. Citadel, the new spy thriller from the minds of the Russo Brothers, is creating sensation worldwide. The mega-budget show, which stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, began streaming on Prime Video on Friday, April 28, and it seems, it has been an immediate hit. A report from a VOD-tracking website in the US has found that Citadel is currently the most popular web series in the world, beating global hits like Succession and The Mandalorian by a country mile.

Citadel is a six-episode thriller created by David Weil and executive produced by the Russos. The first two episodes premiered on Prime Video on Friday. The reviews were mixed to positive for the show but Priyanka’s performance and her action scenes have been praised by fans and critics alike. The six-episode series will premiere the first two episodes on April 28 followed by one episode launching weekly through May 26.