Rajneish Duggall, who made his acting debut in the supernatural horror drama 1920 in 2008, was set to make his debut in the 2005 romantic mystery action thriller Yakeen. But, Priyanka Chopra refused to work with him stating he is a newcomer and got him replaced with Arjun Rampal.

Rajneish Duggall began his career as a successful model before transitioning to acting with his debut in the 2008 supernatural horror film 1920. Directed by Vikram Bhatt and co-starring Adah Sharma, the film was a box office success. Interestingly, Rajneish was originally set to make his acting debut in the 2005 romantic mystery thriller Yakeen, but he was ultimately dropped from the project after Priyanka Chopra refused to work with him.

In an interview with the popular YouTuber Siddharth Kannan in May 2024, Rajneish said, "I was the first choice for Yakeen, I was signed for the film. In fact, I was working on it. When I met director Girish Dhamija, he asked me, 'When can you move to Mumbai?' I was already planning to move to Mumbai. So, I got training from Girish ji himself; he is an alumnus of the National School of Drama and a dialect coach. They signed a three-film deal with me. I had a double role in the film with Priyanka as the lead. They put me in a penthouse at Juhu 10th Road. They gave me a car and a driver. One call and a person would bring food to my flat. I was going to classes and fully preparing. I prepared for two to two and a half months. I left brand endorsements of Siyaram, Vimal, and other companies to concentrate on the film."

'"Suddenly, the producer, Sujit Kumar Singh, called me to his office at night. He told me that Priyanka has become a big star in the time span since they had signed me and they had paid her for the bulk deal, now she is saying 'I will not work with a newcomer.' My first reaction was that change the girl because I only saw them putting money on me. I didn’t understand movie business at that time. They said Priyanka wanted that, but I feel it could have been the managers or the people around her. I don’t blame her, but she was aware that I was doing the film. She could have said, ‘No, he will do it'", he concluded.

Yakeen was eventually made with Arjun Rampal and Priyanka Chopra in 2005, while Rajneish Duggall made his Bollywood with 1920 in 2008. Following his successful debut, he appeared in a series of films including Be Careful, This Weekend, Spark, Laal Rang, Wajah Tum Ho, Beiimaan Love, and Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle, among others. However, none of these projects managed to replicate the success of 1920, and over the next decade, Rajneish faced a string of box office disappointments, with as many as 15 flops to his name.

The model-turned-actor is now looking to make his acting comeback on OTT as he was last seen in three web series Inspector Avinash, Video Cam Scam, and Postcards on JioCinema, Epic On, and Netflix, respectively.

