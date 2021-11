Priyanka Chopra made headlines after she dropped the surname ‘Jonas’ from her social media on Monday. However, the actress has now posted a video giving a glimpse of ‘Jonas Brothers Family Roast’ on Instagram.

Priyanka Chopra on Tuesday dropped a video with the caption, “Brought my husband and his brothers a nice roast for dinner Perks of being a Jonas.” In the video, she can be heard saying, “Hi everyone, I am honoured and so thrilled actually.”