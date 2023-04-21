Priyanka Chopra reveals why she gave up on fight for pay parity in India, says ‘only asked for little…’

Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming web series Citadel. The actress will be seen sharing the screen with Richard Madden in the upcoming spy thriller made by the Russo brothers. The actress earlier revealed that this is the first time she received equal pay in 22 years and now the actress revealed the reason behind giving up on the fight for pay parity in India.

In a conversation with Filmy Campanion, when Priyanka Chopra was asked if she ever fought for pay parity in India, the actress laughed and said, “Of course. I mean, I never asked for parity, are you kidding me? I only asked for a little bit more, woh bhi nahi milta tha (even that I wouldn’t get). So, I just gave up the fight.”

The actress further revealed that she never even expected to get equal pay even in Hollywood and said, “I also didn’t expect it, when my agents told me, ‘You’re playing a co-lead, let us go and talk to Amazon about getting you parity’, I was like, ‘Okay, you can try, but it’s never going to happen’. Even I didn’t believe it. Because for so many years, I fought that fight, and I had that conversation.”

The actress further revealed her reaction to getting a pay equal to her co-star and credited it to her agent and thanked Amazon and said, “I remember I was so shocked that day when I went back, I popped champagne. My family was celebrating. It’s momentous. I’ve had a 22-year career, but one step at a time, one win at a time.”

Priyanka Chopra will be seen in the American web series Citadel which will stream on Amazon Prime Video. Created by David Weil and executive produced by Russos, the web series is a sci-fiction adventure. The story revolves around the two elite spys from the global spy agency Citadel whose memories have been erased and how they find their strength back to fight the powerful Manticore crime syndicate.

Priyanka Chopra also has James C. Strouse’s directional Love Again in the pipeline wherein she will be seen romancing Sam Heughan and the film is set to release on May 12, 2023.

