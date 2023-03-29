Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Priyanka Chopra says she froze her eggs in her 30s on mom’s advice: 'I hadn't met the person I wanted to have kids with'

Priyanka Chopra opens up on her decision to freeze her eggs in her early 30s, even before she met husband Nick Jonas.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 08:36 AM IST

Priyanka Chopra says she froze her eggs in her 30s on mom’s advice: 'I hadn't met the person I wanted to have kids with'
Priyanka Chopra with daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra became a mom last year at the age of 39 when she and husband Nick Jonas had a child via surrogacy. Their daughter Malti Marie is now 1. In a recent interview, Priyanka revealed that she had frozen her eggs in her early 30s on the advice of her mother Dr Madhu Chopra, who is a gynaecologist.

Priyanka and Nick met in 2018 and got married later that year. Priyanka was 36 and Nick 26 at the time. In the new interview, Priyanka revealed that she had had her eggs frozen much before she had even met Nick.

In a new interview with Dax Shephard on his podcast Armchair Expert, Priyanka said, “I felt such freedom, I did it in my early thirties and I could continue on an ambitious warpath, I wanted to achieve, and I wanted to get to a certain place in my career. Also, I had not met the person I wanted to have children with. So, with that anxiety-inducing, and with my mom who is an ob-gyn (obstetrician-gynaecologist) going ‘just do it’.”

Priyanka spoke about what her mom said to her that convinced her to freeze her eggs despite not being with someone she wanted to have kids with. “My mom had said this to me, and I did do it for myself as well. I tell all my younger friends that the biological clock is for real. It gets so much harder to get pregnant after 35 and to carry to term and all of that. Especially with women that have been working all our lives. But science is at such an amazing place right now where if you can afford it, I tell people you save money for a car, do it for this Christmas, this is the best gift you will give yourself because you are taking the power of your biological clock. You can work for till however long, your eggs will be of the same age as when you froze them,” she added.

Priyanka will be next seen in Russo Brothers’ Citadel, a sci-fi web series that also stars Richard Madden. It will be releasing on Prime Video on April 28. She will also be seen in rom com Love Again, which will be releasing later this year.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Promise Day 2023: From Can’t help falling in love to A Thousand Years, romantic songs to dedicate to your partner
'Painted in love': Hardik Pandya, wife Natasa share Mehendi, Haldi pics, internet swoons over their son Agastya
Underarm bowling incident: What Trevor Chappell did in 1981 that shocked cricket world
AP Dhillon, Karan Aujla and more: 5 Punjabi singers who have been on radar of gangsters
Top 5 upcoming cars, SUVs in March 2023: Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Toyota Innova Crysta diesel and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Government job: Apply for 1553 Junior Lineman position at TSSPDCL, check details
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.