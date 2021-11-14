Priyanka Chopra reveals her favourite thing about being Indian, gives flying kiss in VIRAL video

A new video from Lilly Singh's Los Angeles Diwali party has surfaced online. In the clip, she, Priyanka Chopra, Mindy Kaling, and other guests discuss their favourite parts of their Indian background.

Priyanka blew a kiss and chuckled as the camera panned towards her before responding. “I like the fact that I can eat as much mircha (chilli) as I want,” she laughed. Lilly, at first, pointed towards her maang tika and said, “Oh, my tika!” She then added, “The resilience of my immigrant parents.” Mindy said, “My favourite thing about being Indian is that it is so many things at once.”

Recently, A new video of Priyanka Chopra dancing at the party to the song "Mundian To Bach Ke" had gone viral. In the video, Priyanka Chopra can be seen dancing her heart out with her friends and putting her best foot forward.

Taking to Instagram, Lilly dropped a bunch of pictures from the bash on Sunday and wrote, "Last night was a movie. Love & Light with the Desi squad. Honoured to be surrounded by such incredible people. And then get lit with them. And then wild out with them. And then have senti talks with them. And then watch them WIN. I’m going to have to make this an annual thing."

The first photo showed Priyanka posing with Lilly, who was holding Scarbro, Lilly's dog. Lilly donned a sherwani-style jacket with pants, while Priyanka wore a Sabyasachi modern Indian attire with shades and silver jewellery. More photos of the two dancing to the music were shared.