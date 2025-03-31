When this film was first launched in 2001, the original cast included Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Sudhanshu Pandey, and it was to be produced by Vijayta Films under the title Devaa.

Ameesha Patel was the initial choice for a film that promised action, drama, and a star-studded cast. However, as the project went through several delays, things changed, and Priyanka Chopra eventually replaced her in the lead role opposite Sunny Deol.

The film we are talking about is Big Brother, a 2007 Hindi action film starring Sunny Deol and Priyanka Chopra. It is loosely based on the Bengali film Guru, which was a remake of the Tamil film Baasha (1995), and inspired by the Bollywood film Hum (1991). This movie was supposed to be released in 2002, but it got delayed by almost five years.

When the film was first launched in 2001, the original cast included Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Sudhanshu Pandey, and it was to be produced by Vijayta Films under the title Devaa. However, the film was shelved for unknown reasons. Later, it was revived and retitled Gandhi, with Priyanka Chopra replacing Ameesha Patel and Emraan Khan replacing Sudhanshu Pandey.

The production was now handled by Guddu Dhanoa, with Vijayta Films only presenting it. The title was changed again to Deodhar Gandhi, but fearing it might not connect with the audience, the producers finally settled on the title Big Brother.

Ameesha Patel earlier discussed her career and the experience of actors being replaced in films. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, she revealed she replaced Priyanka Chopra in Humraaz and has no regrets about her career. Ameesha believes success depends on landing the right projects, as audiences focus on the film's quality, not the actors. She also acknowledged having replaced someone in a film herself.

She said, “In fact, even in Humraaz, I replaced Priyanka Chopra and things like that. So, it all works out in the end, you know—life comes full circle. And life is a great leveller. I truly believe that. I have been part of some of the biggest, most iconic films in the industry, so what more can I ask for? You know, there is nothing I regret.”

Priyanka Chopra, the winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant, is one of India's highest-paid actresses. She has received numerous awards, including two National Film Awards and five Filmfare Awards. In 2016, she was honoured with the Padma Shri by the Government of India, and Time named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world. Over the next two years, Forbes listed her among the World’s 100 Most Powerful Women, and in 2022, she was featured in the BBC 100 Women list.