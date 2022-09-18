Priyanka Chopra recalls being called ‘Plastic Chopra’ after her nose job went wrong

Credit: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Bollywood and Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra is a global icon for a reason. The actress has always been vocal about her thoughts, she never fails to impress us with her befitting replies to trolls.

The actress recently talked about her nose job gone wrong and how it changed her look. In her autobiography 'Unfinished’ memoir, Priyanka stated, “I was having trouble breathing. This is a problem someone with asthma can't ignore. I ended up seeing a doctor recommended by a family friend, who discovered a polyp in my nasal cavity that would need to be surgically removed.”

She added also revealed that doctors shaved the bridge of her nose by mistake. She said, “when it was time to remove the bandages and the condition of my nose was revealed, Mom and I were horrified. My original nose was gone. My face looked completely different. I wasn't me anymore.”

The actress said that the scar is forever, she mentioned, “I didn't think my sense of self or my self-esteem would ever recover from the blow. Let's just call it out right now. I remember the media giving me the nickname 'Plastic Chopra' after my surgery". She also talked about getting her nose fixed with correct surgeries.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as It's All Coming Back To Me, and the series Citadel. Produced by Russo Brothers, Citadel will hit the OTT on Prime Video.

The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka. In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, both of which have become cult classics over the years. Jee Le Zaraa is reportedly going on floors around the end of this year and will be ready for release in the summer of 2023. (With inputs from ANI)