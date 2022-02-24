Priyanka Chopra reacts to Rosie O'Donnell's public apology after their ‘awkward private encounter’

Rosie O'Donnell, an actor and comedian, admitted to making a mistake when she said she misidentified Priyanka Chopra when she ran into her and Nick Jonas in Malibu recently. However, she dug herself a deeper hole when she kept referring to Priyanka as "someone Chopra" and "the Chopra wife."

Following her public apology, in which she first referred to Priyanka as "Chopra wife," the actress has now responded to O'Donnell's remarks.

She wrote, “Hi everyone. Some thoughts.. I have never taken myself so seriously to think everyone would know who I am or my work for the matter. But if you wanted to make a public apology for a very awkward private encounter, I think it probably best to take the time to google my name before doing it or even try to reach out directly. We ALL deserve to be respected for our unique individuality and not be referred to as “someone” or “wife”, especially in a sincere apology. If we can learn to respect our difference in an authentic way, the world we raise our children in, will be amazing.

Also PS – As I’ve said before, not all Chopra’s are related to the great Deepak, just as not all Smith’s are related to the legendary Will Smith.

In a video released on TikTok and later reposted on Instagram, O'Donnell stated, “I just embarrassed myself, my son, and his girlfriend. Seated next to us in Malibu, at Nobu, was Nick Jonas and his wife, someone Chopra, which I always assumed was Deepak Chopra’s daughter. So when I said, ‘Hi Nick Jonas, you were great in Kingdom,’ and, ‘Hi (Priyanka) I know your dad’. She goes, ‘You do? Who’s my dad?’ And I go, ‘Deepak’. And she goes, ‘No… and Chopra’s a common name’. I felt so embarrassed. Didn’t you think Nick Jonas was married to Deepak Chopra’s daughter? Am I the only one who thought that?” she said, adding, “To Nick Jonas, I apologise. And to the Chopra wife, I apologise too.”

In a video that followed the last one she clarified that Priyanka wasn’t rude to her, “So I’m reading the comments, and people thought she was rude, she wasn’t rude, it was just awkward. I’m sure she gets sick of that. Priyanka is her name. She’s apparently a very well known actress and more famous than [Jonas]. So I’m sure it felt weird to her to begin with. Anyway, Priyanka is her name. And I just want to apologise to her and to everyone who thought it was inappropriate of me.”