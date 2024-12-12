BOLLYWOOD
Don became a landmark film in both Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra's careers. It was released in 2006. The duo reprised their role in the 2011 sequel of the film Don 2. The third installment of the film is currently in the works as Farhan Akhtar has announced a franchise reboot.
Priyanka Chopra, who rarely speaks about her appearance and role in Shah Rukh Khan's Don, recently, during a media interaction at the Red Sea International Film Festival (RSIFF) 2024 in Saudi Arabia, spoke about her role as Roma in the iconic film. Priyanka Chopra revealed that, for Don, she learned Tai Chi under Farhan Akhtar's guidance. "I took Tai Chi classes and worked really hard to perfect it because I wanted to do it right," the actress said.
Speaking further about the key lessons she learned during filming Shah Rukh Khan's Don, Priyanka Chopra said, "By the time I came to Don, I had realised that the most important thing to focus on is my craft, not your relationships with your director, co-actors, not how you behave on set, but what you do between action and cut."
Priyanka Chopra further said, "A lot of training went into the action sequences in Don, and I tasted blood a little bit. I look really good with a weapon in my hand defending my country; what can I say?"
Don became a landmark film in both Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra's careers. It was released in 2006. The duo reprised their role in the 2011 sequel of the film Don 2. The third installment of the film is currently in the works as Farhan Akhtar has announced a franchise reboot. Don 3 will star Ranveer Singh as the new Don, alongside Kiara Advani in the female lead.
Shah Rukh Khan, on the work front, is all set to star in the film King in which he will work with his daughter Suhana Khan.
